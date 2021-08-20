Alex, Gainesville Police K9, gets sendoff into retirement

After six years of riding together, Gainesville Police Officer Jeremy Edge said it weighs heavy on his heart knowing his four-legged partner, Alex, is not there.

But the officer said he felt it was time for the German Shepherd to retire.

“For the first two weeks that he was at home, he barked at me like wanting to go to work,” Edge said. “And now, I think he’s kind of getting transitioned to realize, ‘I’m not going with daddy.’”

Alex’s 10-42, the call over the radio announcing his end of duty, happened Tuesday, Aug. 17, during a Gainesville meeting.

“From all of your public safety family, thank you K9 Alex for watching our backs and we wish you a happy retirement,” the call said.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the average service life for a police dog is typically around five to seven years.

At 7 years old, Alex started showing issues with his hips and his joints.

“For a quality of life, the vet thought that it would be a good time to retire him just so he could have a good life after retirement with my family and me,” Edge said.