Alex, Gainesville Police K9, gets sendoff into retirement

After six years of riding together, Gainesville Police Officer Jeremy Edge said it weighs heavy on his heart knowing his four-legged partner, Alex, is not there.
But the officer said he felt it was time for the German Shepherd to retire.
“For the first two weeks that he was at home, he barked at me like wanting to go to work,” Edge said. “And now, I think he’s kind of getting transitioned to realize, ‘I’m not going with daddy.’”
Alex’s 10-42, the call over the radio announcing his end of duty, happened Tuesday, Aug. 17, during a Gainesville meeting.
“From all of your public safety family, thank you K9 Alex for watching our backs and we wish you a happy retirement,” the call said.
Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the average service life for a police dog is typically around five to seven years.
At 7 years old, Alex started showing issues with his hips and his joints.
“For a quality of life, the vet thought that it would be a good time to retire him just so he could have a good life after retirement with my family and me,” Edge said.
Since July 2015, Alex helped in more than 200 deployments, apprehending more than a dozen suspects and helping to confiscate more than $250,000 in drugs and cash.
Edge recalled one case with Oakwood Police on Dawsonville Highway leading to the seizure of roughly 33 pounds of marijuana. He said it was hard to describe the relationship between a K9 handler and a dog, as the department outfitted the officer’s home with a kennel and other items to let Alex live there.
Edge said it fostered a level of trust between Edge and Alex, who can now spend retirement living on a farm, chilling in the yard and spending time with Edge’s family.
“Even after work with my family and my boys, Alex was a really social and loving dog, so my children could go up and love all over him,” the officer said. “He knew when to turn off either work or for play.”
Alex’s retirement was one that “came up on us rather suddenly,” Holbrook said, as the department is in the process of finding funding for a new dog.
Picking a new dog is not just going to a humane society and finding “the cutest puppy or the one that’s batting their eyes at them,” Holbrook said. It’s a months-long process to find and train the right fit for the agency and the handler.
The department has three other dogs that are a mix between a Malinois and a German Shepherd.
Edge said these dogs are lighter and have it a bit easier on the hips.
The police department posted on Facebook it will miss working with Alex but knew that he was ”going to enjoy all the Kong toys, treats and love at home.”
“I want him to have a good life at home, a good retirement and to make sure he’s healthy,” Edge said.