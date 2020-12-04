Try this dessert-reminiscent hazy IPA approved by Smaug the dragon

Tyler Cox, head brewer at Fire Maker Brewing Co., was in the eye of the storm when the hurricane of New England IPAs began sweeping through the U.S. around 2016.

Cox remembers brewing his first of the style while working at a brewery in Connecticut. He described the process as “a learning experience.”

“Everyone had their own idea of what it was supposed to be,” he said. “Over the years, the hazy IPA has transitioned. It generally had to be hazy by nature, and it’s really how you use the hops. The whole idea is big, juicy, aromatic hops flavor with less emphasis on bitterness. You want to go more toward sweetness.”