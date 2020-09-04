Looking for a tropical escape during the pandemic? Crack open a can of Athena Paradiso

With summer nearing its end, I thought I’d pay my respects to a beer that embodies the season — Athena Paradiso with passion fruit and guava.
Crafted by Creature Comforts Brewing Co. in Athens, this wonderfully tropical Berliner Weisse offers an easy-drinking, slightly tart beer. It’s the sort of drink you want to have while relaxing quarantined in your house, wishing you were on a beach.
I don’t know about you guys, but during this pandemic I’ve looked for temporary escapes that help me feel like I’m somewhere else.
Athena Paradiso (with passion fruit and guava)
Brewery: Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
Alcohol by volume: 4.5%
Style: Berliner Weisse
Bottom line: The quintessential summer beer
Athena Paradiso takes me back to five years ago when I camped with my friends in a desolate cove in Hong Kong. We hiked through the mountains, hoping to find this mysterious beach one of my coworkers described. Unfortunately, the sun set, so we had no idea if we had found the right spot or not as we pitched a tent on a patch of sand.
As the morning crept into focus, we woke up to surrounded by lush green mountains, crystal blue water and the sound of people opening the doors of a food and kayak rental shack. They sold guava nectar, which is one of the prominent flavors in Athena Paradiso.
With each sip, I’m reminded of the slice of paradise I regularly yearn for while holed up in my house, daydreaming about when the pandemic will end and when people can safely gather.
Athena Paradiso is like summer in a can. Coming in at 4.5% alcohol by volume, this brew is ridiculously refreshing and has a satisfying burst of fruit to keep your taste buds entertained.
If you’re looking for your own taste of summer, I encourage you to pick up a pack of Athena Paradiso with passion fruit and guava. Lucky for you, this beer has a large reach and can be found in most grocery stores and beer shops around Georgia, including Downtown Drafts
To view more beer from Creature Comforts, visit creaturecomfortsbeer.com