Looking for a tropical escape during the pandemic? Crack open a can of Athena Paradiso

With summer nearing its end, I thought I’d pay my respects to a beer that embodies the season — Athena Paradiso with passion fruit and guava.

Crafted by Creature Comforts Brewing Co. in Athens, this wonderfully tropical Berliner Weisse offers an easy-drinking, slightly tart beer. It’s the sort of drink you want to have while relaxing quarantined in your house, wishing you were on a beach.

I don’t know about you guys, but during this pandemic I’ve looked for temporary escapes that help me feel like I’m somewhere else.