Looking for a beer that’s bold and smooth? Say hey, Jude

I knew I would like Reformation Brewery’s Jude before I opened the can.



Maybe it’s the unyielding bias I have for Belgian-style beers or just the fact that I’ve never tasted a bad tripel.

Jude not only met my already high expectations, it did something I crave with most beers — it surprised me.

When I drink tripels, I expect a malty and slightly boozy beer with notes of banana, wheat and maybe a hint of cloves. Don’t get me wrong, I adore tripels, but sometimes the banana note can sing a little too loudly, and I find myself having difficulty finishing a pint.

For those unfamiliar with the style, it is usually medium-bodied, golden-hued and ranges from 7.5%-9.5% alcohol by volume. It’s definitely the sort of beer you’d want to have at the end of the day after dinner. Despite their high alcohol content, tripels are typically easy to drink. So, be warned. These are insidiously strong.