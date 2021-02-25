Left Nut Brewing pays homage to Gainesville’s beloved Engine 209 with this royal beer

This train-inspired beer is named after the city’s famous landmark, Engine 209, and pays homage to the locomotive’s backstory with its style.

According to whispers surrounding the train, it may have ties to Russia. Rick Foote, Left Nut’s brewmaster, said Engine 209 was made for Russian Tsar Nicolas II. However, because of the Russian Revolution, he believes the locomotive couldn’t be delivered and remained in Gainesville.

If you’re an origins story junky like myself, check out this article about Engine 209 that one of my old favorite red-headed co-workers wrote a few years ago.

When naming the brewery’s new Russian imperial brew, Foote said tying it to the city’s beloved engine proved a “no-brainer.” A bit of its origin is even included on the back of the can, and the front design displays the train with famous Russian architecture in the background.

“We would like people to know the history behind the engine,” Foote said. “Many don’t know why it’s here.”

Every time I look into the inception story of the Russian imperial stout, I discover something new. The backstory is pretty convoluted, but I’ll give you my “too long, didn’t read” version. I’m no historian, so take this with a grain of salt.

Apparently, the brew was first made by the English who shipped these strong ales to southeastern Europe and even those in Russia’s Imperial court. I’ve read that one of the style’s biggest fans was Catherine the Great. Because of the long trip to Russia, legend has it that the beer was brewed stronger to survive the journey. Eventually it was dubbed “Russian imperial stout” due to its correlation with the Russian Imperial court.

Enough about history, though — how does Engine 209 taste?

I’ve never been a huge fan of the style’s heftiness, but Left Nut managed to create a brew that’s not only bold and high in alcohol by volume (10% to be exact), but shockingly easy-drinking. The beer is neither thick nor heavily malty and maintains a smooth-as-silk balance between bitterness and sweetness.

I detected no distinguishable notes like coffee or chocolate, which are often found in dark brews. The flavors all sort of melded together to provide a toasty and downright lovely drink. Be warned, this beer is insidiously strong. Yes, it goes down easily, but please don’t forget its hefty 10% nature.