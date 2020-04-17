Hundreds of breweries from around the world brew one beer to support struggling hospitality workers

Other Half Brewing Co. out of New York has lit the beacons, and aid has come.

Like Gondor rallying to save Rohan in “Return of the King,” 613 breweries from 40 different countries have joined forces to support those in the hospitality industry who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

This massive collaboration stands behind a project called “All Together,” which offers an open source recipe for an IPA, which was created by Other Half Brewing.

Breweries from around the world are encouraged to use the base beer recipe for All Together — which is designed to be made at a low cost — and add their own twist to it.

Stout Collective contributed the free-to-download label artwork, and Blue Label Packaging Co. has pledged to print the labels at their own cost for participating breweries.

Sam Richardson, Matt Monahan, and Andrew Burman, the founders of Other Half Brewing, ask that breweries donate a portion of their All Together beer’s proceeds to supporting hospitality professionals in their community, and contribute the rest to keeping their respective breweries alive.

“At the end of the day, this is about what it's always been about—community,” said Other Half Brewing’s founders in a statement. “While we may not be able to come together in person right now, that spirit can never be taken away from us.”

So far 10 Georgia breweries have answered the call from Sandy Springs, Savannah, Valdosta, Atlanta, Athens, Johns Creek, Decatur and Avondale Estates. Each has chosen different organizations or fundraisers to help, including The Giving Kitchen out of Atlanta, which provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of resources. Others, including Wild Heaven Beer, Pontoon Brewing and Six Bridges Brewing, have committed to donating a portion of their All Together funds toward Bottleshare, a Kennesaw-based nonprofit that aids craft beverage industry workers who have experienced extreme hardships outside of the workplace. The organization selects one grant recipient per quarter and awards them with $5,000.

Breweries interested in joining the cause can access the All Together recipe, label designs and other valuable information by visiting the initiative’s website, alltogether.beer.

Here’s a recent list of Georgia brewery participants and their chosen charities:

Pontoon Brewing

Sandy Springs

Bottleshare

Service Brewing Co.

Savannah

The Giving Kitchen

Georgia Beer Co.

Valdosta

The Giving Kitchen

Halfway Crooks Beer

Atlanta

The Giving Kitchen

Two Tides Brewing Co.

Savannah

Support Savannah Hospitality Industry

Creature Comforts Brewing Co.

Athens

Restaurant Employee Relief Fund

Six Bridges Brewing

Johns Creek

Bottleshare

Southbound Brewing Co.

Savannah

Staff of Southbound Brewing Company

Wild Heaven Beer

Avondale Estates

Bottleshare

Sceptre Brewing Arts

Decatur

Staff of Sceptre Brewing Arts