Don’t knock it till you try it: Urban Tree’s habanero ginger cider offers a scrumptious sensory experience

When Zach Hindes serves people a glass of Urban Tree Cidery’s Sweet Heat Haze, he usually has to explain it to them.

It’s not every day a person comes across a cider crafted with ginger and habanero peppers.

“I really like saying that it has ginger and habanero and watching the people go, ‘Oh, I might not like that,’” Hindes said. “Honestly, It has stayed on the menu for so long because it is surprising, and people don’t expect to really enjoy it out of the get-go.”

Hindes, who works in Urban Tree’s production, said Tim Resuta came up with the idea to make Sweet Heat Haze, which was released in 2015 with the expectations of becoming a seasonal drink. However, it quickly became a favorite among patrons of the cidery and has stayed on the menu as a core cider ever since.