Column: Your new favorite warm-weather beer — try this Mexican-style lager from Tantrum Brewing that’s ideal for days on the lake

“Do you have something like Bud?”



This was a question that haunted me when I used to work part time at a brewery. It’s not that I didn’t understand what they were asking for, it just hurt my insides a little.

How could you want a beer like Bud when you’re surrounded by a scrumptious lineup of skillfully made craft brews?

Oftentimes, it just felt like a slap in the face. However, I’d just smile and direct them to the smoothest, most inoffensive beer I could find. These usually included ambers, lagers and easy-drinking wheat beers. There’s nothing wrong with these brews, they serve their purpose and can even draw Bud acolytes into the light.

A month ago, I wrote about Six Bridge’s Shelby beer, a malty ale that’s as friendly as a golden retriever. This week I visited Green’s Grocery in Gainesville and came across another brew that both Bud fans and non-beer drinkers would find approachable — Tantrum Brewing Co.’s Gypsy Queen.