Column: Unleash your fall spirit with this pumpkin spice-inspired beer

The only time I get called a basic White girl, at least to my face, is around fall.

I think it’s a combination of the cooler air, colorful leaves and pumpkin-flavored everything that summons this side of me. It’s like I remain dormant during all the other seasons, and as soon as the pumpkin spice lattes hit the menu at Starbucks — I awaken.

The boots come out, the Halloween decorations go up and my obsession for pumpkin treats takes the center stage. After quickly scanning my surroundings, I counted at least 20 pumpkins, both real and fake adorning the mantle, tables and various nooks and crannies of my home. This doesn’t even include the outside display.

I don’t know what started this obsession, maybe it’s just in my blood. Luckily, my husband — who likes to call me his “witchy wife” this time of year — doesn’t mind the décor, so I’ll keep embracing the autumn spirit.