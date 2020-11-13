Column: Take ‘One Giant Leap’ with this beer from Cherry Street Brewing

I like sneaky beer.

You know, the beer that seems like it should be one way, but then creeps up on you and completely obliterates your preconceived notions.

That’s how I felt about Cherry Street Brewing’s O.G.L., which stands for “One Giant Leap.”

The beer labels itself as a triple IPA and contains a whopping 10% alcohol by volume. Never trying this type of style, I hesitantly dove in and waited for a wave of bitterness and booziness.

That never came. Instead, I barely detected a sharp bite and instead experienced a rush of lovely clementine notes.