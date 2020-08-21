Column: It’s time for you to try liquid fruit gummies

Drinking Belch’s from Pontoon Brewing is like grabbing a handful of fruit gummies sprinkled with citric acid powder and shoving them into your mouth.

It’s magical.

This is the sort of beer you drink for the experience and novelty. I mean, who wouldn’t want to drink a beer that pays homage to a favorite children’s fruit snack?

Honestly, as soon as I saw the Welch’s reminiscent logo, I picked up the beer, not caring what it tasted like or what style it embraced. I just knew that I needed to have it.