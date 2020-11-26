Column: This beer is Key lime pie in a can

Clay Gridley, co-owner of Six Bridges — which is located in Johns Creek — said his brewery wanted to create “a pie in a can.”

“Everything you’d put into a pie, we tried to put into that can,” he said. “We used real Key lime juice, graham cracker, milk sugar and Madagascar vanilla beans.”

For the batch he released in September, Gridley said he used around 800 pounds of Key lime juice. This may seem like a surprising amount of liquid, but Six Bridges is not stranger to packing a lot of fruit juice into their brews.

Gridley said the last round of Love Tractor, a peach milkshake IPA, used 1,300 pounds of peaches from Jaemor Farms, which took around 124 hours to process.

For the graham cracker powder in the Key lime pie beer, Gridley said he bought the product from a local bakery who uses the ingredient for pie crust.

“It contributes a little to it,” he said. “We lose a lot of beer because the graham cracker soaks it up and turns it to sludge.”

Upon first sip, this beer slammed my tastebuds with tart lime flavor. I was automatically transported back to my childhood when my brother and I would dare each other to eat Warheads. Just like the sour candy, with each second, the sourness eased up.

Trust me on this one, it may seem a little overpowering at first, but it calms down after the first few sips. I gradually started picking up tiny hints of vanilla and a nice graham cracker note on the backend.

It’s more Key lime than it is Key lime pie, but I’m totally OK with that. This is the sort of beer I’d drink on a hot summer day. It’s not exactly easy-drinking, but it’s not heavy.

If you’re not the type of person to opt for a sour beer, this might not be your cup of tea. However, to my bold-flavor loving friends, I encourage you to give this one a try if you come across it at your local grocery store or find yourself in Johns Creek.