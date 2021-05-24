What to expect for the 2021 Gainesville’s Farmers Market season

The outdoor market will feature local farmers and food vendors who will sell a variety of produce, eggs, baked goods, honey, meat, fresh-squeezed lemonade and other recently harvested items.



People can expect to see booths from Fambro Family Farms, Shook's Family Farm, Presley’s Farm and Garden, B & B Enterprises, That Bread Lady, Diletto Bakery, Paw Paws Peanuts, Speckled Red Farm & Simply Sarah and Surrounded by Beauty.

Steven Thomas, market manager, said the vendors all reside around Hall County, deliberately chosen for their locally grown and handmade offerings. He added that he finds it important to support downtown Gainesville and its businesses.

Thomas said 15 years ago he helped start the market to draw more people to the square and bring fresh produce to the city.

“We have more farmers than we know what to do with, small scale farmers that are looking for a place to sell,” Thomas said. “We’re hoping more people come out.”

In addition to promoting local farmers, the weekly market will have live entertainment from local musicians. Spots are still available for musicians. Contact Thomas at 678-943-4442 for more information.