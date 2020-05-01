Hands-on research from these 4-H kids can’t be stopped by coronavirus

While most extracurricular activities for kids have been postponed or canceled, Georgia 4-H has found a way to make sure the hard work of its participants has not gone to waste.

Six Hall County fourth, fifth and sixth graders competed in Georgia 4-H’s Cloverleaf virtual district project achievement contest, all of them receiving either first or second-place honors in their respective disciplines. Colin Barnes (engineering and mechanics), Emma Ray (veterinary science), Julianna McDonald (cat care), Kylie Rudeseal (crafts) and Shaelyn Clure (environmental science) all took first in the competition, while Reina Agborsangaya (general recreation) placed second.

“The contest was amazing,” said Judy Tilford, Hall County extension agent for Georgia 4-H. “It was just fantastic. I think it’s just hugely impactful that we are able to continue to offer quality programs for the young people to participate in, to get excited about.”

Georgia 4-H is an organization which combines youth leadership, community service and individual research. Each year, its participants select an area of focus to conduct research in and present that research at county, district and state level project achievement contests.

Presentations are judged by a panel, and students are awarded medals, trophies and, in some cases, scholarships. This year’s in-person district competition for the Cloverleaf level — which contains all fourth, fifth and sixth graders — was canceled, but Tilford said Georgia 4-H had been making plans to ensure it could carry on virtually since late February.

“The children were able to record or video their presentation at home, sent them to me and we uploaded them to a state website where our judges could go ahead and look at them and score them,” Tilford said.

Georgia 4-H’s persistence in keeping the contest going came as a huge morale boost for sixth-grader Colin Barnes and his mother, Erin.

Erin Barnes said Colin was disappointed when he learned he would not be able to present his project on how architects design and build houses. Colin jumped at the opportunity to record his speech and receive credit for the work he’d already done as soon as he heard it was an option.

“He quickly wanted to do it,” Erin Barnes said. “There was no hesitation. He was really excited to be able to showcase all the work he had put toward the speech this year.”

Barnes said she was pleased with the initiative and quick thinking Georgia 4-H showed in ensuring the competition could continue with the less conventional format.

“All these kids had worked so hard on this, and the only other option would have been not doing it,” she said. “They still got to showcase their skills. I thought 4-H handled it really well.”

With most youth sports and club involvement off the table, Georgia 4-H’s continued weekly virtual meetings have provided welcome stability in the lives of both Colin Barnes and Erin Barnes’ other son Jacob.

Online schooling and the inability to spend time with friends has put plenty of stress on the shoulders of school-age kids around the country, but Barnes said the continued involvement of organizations like Georgia 4-H has gone a long way in making life seem just a little bit more normal.

“A lot of kids have lost out on a lot of extracurricular activities because some you honestly just can’t do virtually,” she said. “Anything that can be done in an online fashion, or virtual, I think it should be done. I think it’s important.”