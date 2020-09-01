Your guide to 2020 North Georgia fall festivals. What’s happening and what’s canceled thanks to COVID

Mule Camp Market

Gainesville’s beloved Mule Camp Market is one of many festivals not coming to Northeast Georgia this year. Matt Smith, Gainesville Jaycees executive board member, said the city of Gainesville denied the permit request for the event.

“This will be the first time since 1993 that we haven’t had a Mule Camp Market in Gainesville,” Smith said. “I think we did a pretty good job of putting enhanced safety and sanitary measures in place, but the city wasn’t comfortable permitting it.”

Organized by the Gainesville Jaycees, Smith said the event uses its sponsorships and vendor fees to support the community service group’s Empty Stocking Fund, which provides Christmas gifts each year to around 250 children in need throughout Hall County.

Smith said the charity helps fulfill kids’ holiday wish-lists, which include items like jackets, shoes and socks.

“We literally have kids that say they’d love to have a coat or hairbrush,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out something else to recoup those funds because for us, it’s not about making money but where it’s going. We're going to buy Christmas for kids one way or another.

And it’s not just Mule Camp getting canceled.

Lula Fall Festival

Chris Lusink, Lula’s city clerk, said she has helped organize the Lula Fall Festival — which includes food and craft vendors, live music and a talent show — for the past eight years and has decided to cancel it for October.

“I don’t want to be responsible for more COVID cases,” Lusink said. “Unfortunately, I’ve told everybody, ‘Sorry, we’re not having it.’”

Oktoberfest

Helen has also put the brakes on its annual Oktoberfest event, which would’ve celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. The alpine town plans to postpone the event to 2021.

The Greater Area Helen Chamber of Commerce made the announcement Friday, July 24, in a press release, expressing that the choice was an “extremely difficult decision.”

“Despite our wishes and best efforts, we do not believe we would be able to provide an appropriate 50th anniversary celebration for our visitors and still maintain required safety protocols,” the release stated. “It would not be possible for the Festhalle experience this year to come close to what we are known for or what is expected."

Gold Rush

The 66th annual Gold Rush Days Festival is still up in the air for October. The event’s board of directors plans to announce its final decision by Tuesday, Sept. 15.

But while many places have tapped out for the season, others have held firmly to their pumpkins and crafts to carry on their festivals for another year.

To stop you from showing up to a nonexistent shindig, The Times has compiled a list of fall festivals and event cancelations around Northeast Georgia.