Your guide to 2020 North Georgia fall festivals. What’s happening and what’s canceled thanks to COVID

Let’s face it. Fall festival season won’t be the same this year.
The pandemic is flowing into the approaching cooler months, causing large crowd-drawing events to shut down in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Mule Camp Market
Gainesville’s beloved Mule Camp Market is one of many festivals not coming to Northeast Georgia this year. Matt Smith, Gainesville Jaycees executive board member, said the city of Gainesville denied the permit request for the event.
“This will be the first time since 1993 that we haven’t had a Mule Camp Market in Gainesville,” Smith said. “I think we did a pretty good job of putting enhanced safety and sanitary measures in place, but the city wasn’t comfortable permitting it.”
Organized by the Gainesville Jaycees, Smith said the event uses its sponsorships and vendor fees to support the community service group’s Empty Stocking Fund, which provides Christmas gifts each year to around 250 children in need throughout Hall County.
Smith said the charity helps fulfill kids’ holiday wish-lists, which include items like jackets, shoes and socks.
“We literally have kids that say they’d love to have a coat or hairbrush,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out something else to recoup those funds because for us, it’s not about making money but where it’s going. We're going to buy Christmas for kids one way or another.
And it’s not just Mule Camp getting canceled.
Lula Fall Festival
Chris Lusink, Lula’s city clerk, said she has helped organize the Lula Fall Festival — which includes food and craft vendors, live music and a talent show — for the past eight years and has decided to cancel it for October.
“I don’t want to be responsible for more COVID cases,” Lusink said. “Unfortunately, I’ve told everybody, ‘Sorry, we’re not having it.’”
Oktoberfest
Helen has also put the brakes on its annual Oktoberfest event, which would’ve celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. The alpine town plans to postpone the event to 2021.
The Greater Area Helen Chamber of Commerce made the announcement Friday, July 24, in a press release, expressing that the choice was an “extremely difficult decision.”
“Despite our wishes and best efforts, we do not believe we would be able to provide an appropriate 50th anniversary celebration for our visitors and still maintain required safety protocols,” the release stated. “It would not be possible for the Festhalle experience this year to come close to what we are known for or what is expected."
Gold Rush
The 66th annual Gold Rush Days Festival is still up in the air for October. The event’s board of directors plans to announce its final decision by Tuesday, Sept. 15.
But while many places have tapped out for the season, others have held firmly to their pumpkins and crafts to carry on their festivals for another year.
To stop you from showing up to a nonexistent shindig, The Times has compiled a list of fall festivals and event cancelations around Northeast Georgia.
Canceled
Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival, Gainesville
Oktoberfest, Helen
Mule Camp Market, Gainesville
September first Friday concert, Gainesville
Flowery Branch Fall Festival
Lula Fall Festival
Clermont Days 2020 Festival
Big Red Apple Festival, Cornelia
Chattahoochee Mountain Fair, Clarkesville
Snake Day, Elachee Nature Science Center, Gainesville
Still happening
Tap It Brew Fest
Tap It Gainesville Growlers is holding its fifth annual Brew Fest, which boasts a spread of craft beer on tap from over 10 breweries. While people sample, they’ll listen to music from The Murphs Band and Imperial Records Cooperative. The event will also have several food trucks for people to grab a snack or meal.
When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5
Where: Tap It, 1850 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
How much: Tickets $15 at the door for six samples; $12 pre-order for six samples; and $75 for a private 12-person tent and one 64-ounce growler filled with choice of beer.
More info: Tap It Brew Fest Facebook event page
Jaemor Corn Maze
This event also provides hayrides, farm slides, a petting zoo, pumpkin train and many other family-friendly activities.
When: Oct. 5-23: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Where: Jaemor Farms, 5340 Cornelia Highway, Alto
Tickets: $14 per person
More info: jaemorfarms.com/plan-your-visit/by-season/corn-maze/
Braselton Antique & Artisan Festival
Running 18 years strong, Braselton Antique & Artisan Festival will showcase a plethora of items including antiques, furniture, artwork and other handcrafted pieces. The free event will include live music and eight food trucks for people to purchase alcoholic beverages, meals and desserts.
When: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: Braselton Park, 115 Harrison St., Braselton
How much: Free
More info: vintagemarkets.net
Gillsville Pottery Festivals
Known for its rich history of pottery, Gillsville is welcoming two clay-centric festivals this year. People can expect to see a spread of face jugs and other folk ceramic creations made by local artists for sale at both the Ferguson Family Pottery Show and Craven Family Pottery’s October Fall Festival.
Ferguson Family Pottery Show
When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3
Where: Ferguson Family Pottery, 6468 Old Gillsville Road
How much: Free
Craven Family Pottery’s October Fall Festival
When: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6
Where: Craven Family Pottery, 6616 Ga. Highway 52, Gillsville
How much: Free
Braselton Concerts on the Town Green
Live music will fill the open air as people lounge in lawn chairs and blankets on Braselton Town Green. Food trucks and drink tents will be stationed on site. The country rock group Creston Maxey Band will perform Saturday, Sept. 19, and the Vintage Vixens, a group who plays hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s, will take the stage Friday, Oct. 16.
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and Friday, Oct. 16
Where: Braselton Town Green, 9924 Davis St., Braselton
How much: Free
Mountain Moonshine Festival
This year’s Mountain Moonshine Festival in Dawsonville is still slated for the fall; however, the nature of the event is still up in the air. Dawson County News, a sister publication of The Times, reported on Aug. 18 that the event would be held in one of three ways: a normal, full-fledged Moonshine Festival, a downsized version or a fundraiser only involving K.A.R.E. for Kids selling T-shirts and gathering donations for its organization.
Dawson City Council members are expected to make a final decision on the festival during a special called meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.