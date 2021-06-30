Your guide to fall 2021 youth rec sports in South Hall

Looking to get your kid involved in a recreational sport?

South Hall offers many options for children who want to pick up a new activity, grow their athleticism or even meet new friends. If you’re interested in enrolling your child in a recreational sport, check out these programs in the area.

Baseball and softball

Hall County Parks and Leisure

Hall County Parks and Leisure offers baseball and softball to kids ages 5 to 14. Fall ball begins in August and runs throughout the fall season. Games and practices are held in the Hog Mountain sports complex, Spouts Springs Sports Complex and Alberta Banks Park. The registration fee includes the jersey.

Where: 4381 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch; 6603 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch; 5575 Jim Crow Road, Flowery Branch

Cost: $80 per child

Sign-up deadline: July 31

Registration/more info: hallcountysports.com

Number of practices: Two per week; three events per week once games start

i9 Sports

Little league baseball is available for children ages 3 to 9 through i9 Sports. The season goes from August to October with practices and games held Saturdays at West Hall High School.

Where: 5500 McEver Road, Oakwood

Cost: $145 per child

Sign-up deadline: July 2

Registration/more info: i9sports.com

Number of practices: One per week

Basketball

Hall County Parks and Leisure

Kids from kindergarten to the eighth grade can join Hall’s basketball league. Practices are held at Mulberry Creek Park and Community Center. The season lasts throughout the winter, starting around October and ending in January. Registration opens in August, and the cost includes a uniform jersey and shorts.

Where: 4491 J M Turk Road, Flowery Branch

Cost: $100 per child

Sign-up deadline: Registration opens in August and closes at the end of September

Registration/more info: hallcountysports.com

Number of practices: Around two per week, depending on enrollment numbers and gym availability

i9 Sports

Fall basketball for i9 Sports runs from September to October for children ages 5 to 14. Practices and games are Saturdays at Chestnut Mountain Church.

Where: 4903 Chestnut Mountain Circle, Flowery Branch

Cost: $145 per child

Sign-up deadline: July 2

Registration/more info: i9sports.com

Number of practices: One per week

Soccer

i9 Sports

The i9 Sports league offers soccer to children ages 3 to 14 years old. The teams are split among five different age groups. The season goes from August to October with practices and games held Saturdays at West Hall High School.

Where: 5500 McEver Road, Oakwood

Cost: $145 per child

Sign-up deadline: July 2

Registration/more info: i9sports.com

Number of practices: One per week

Flag football

i9 Sports

The i9 Sports league offers flag football to boys and girls from 5 to 14 years old with three different age groups. The season goes from August to October with practices and games held Saturdays at West Hall High School.

Where: 5500 McEver Road, Oakwood

Cost: $145 per child

Sign-up deadline: July 2

Registration/more info: i9sports.com

Number of practices: One per week