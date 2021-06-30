Your guide to fall 2021 youth rec sports in South Hall

Looking to get your kid involved in a recreational sport?
South Hall offers many options for children who want to pick up a new activity, grow their athleticism or even meet new friends. If you’re interested in enrolling your child in a recreational sport, check out these programs in the area.
Baseball and softball
Hall County Parks and Leisure
Hall County Parks and Leisure offers baseball and softball to kids ages 5 to 14. Fall ball begins in August and runs throughout the fall season. Games and practices are held in the Hog Mountain sports complex, Spouts Springs Sports Complex and Alberta Banks Park. The registration fee includes the jersey.
Where: 4381 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch; 6603 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch; 5575 Jim Crow Road, Flowery Branch
Cost: $80 per child
Sign-up deadline: July 31
Registration/more info: hallcountysports.com
Number of practices: Two per week; three events per week once games start
i9 Sports
Little league baseball is available for children ages 3 to 9 through i9 Sports. The season goes from August to October with practices and games held Saturdays at West Hall High School.
Where: 5500 McEver Road, Oakwood
Cost: $145 per child
Sign-up deadline: July 2
Registration/more info: i9sports.com
Number of practices: One per week
Basketball
Hall County Parks and Leisure
Kids from kindergarten to the eighth grade can join Hall’s basketball league. Practices are held at Mulberry Creek Park and Community Center. The season lasts throughout the winter, starting around October and ending in January. Registration opens in August, and the cost includes a uniform jersey and shorts.
Where: 4491 J M Turk Road, Flowery Branch
Cost: $100 per child
Sign-up deadline: Registration opens in August and closes at the end of September
Registration/more info: hallcountysports.com
Number of practices: Around two per week, depending on enrollment numbers and gym availability
i9 Sports
Fall basketball for i9 Sports runs from September to October for children ages 5 to 14. Practices and games are Saturdays at Chestnut Mountain Church.
Where: 4903 Chestnut Mountain Circle, Flowery Branch
Cost: $145 per child
Sign-up deadline: July 2
Registration/more info: i9sports.com
Number of practices: One per week
Soccer
i9 Sports
The i9 Sports league offers soccer to children ages 3 to 14 years old. The teams are split among five different age groups. The season goes from August to October with practices and games held Saturdays at West Hall High School.
Where: 5500 McEver Road, Oakwood
Cost: $145 per child
Sign-up deadline: July 2
Registration/more info: i9sports.com
Number of practices: One per week
Flag football
i9 Sports
The i9 Sports league offers flag football to boys and girls from 5 to 14 years old with three different age groups. The season goes from August to October with practices and games held Saturdays at West Hall High School.
Where: 5500 McEver Road, Oakwood
Cost: $145 per child
Sign-up deadline: July 2
Registration/more info: i9sports.comNumber of practices: One per week