Your guide to fall 2021 youth rec sports in Hall County

Looking to get your kid involved in a recreational sport this fall? Sign your child up for one of these programs in Hall County.
Baseball and Softball
Hall County Parks and Leisure
Hall County Parks and Leisure offers baseball and softball to kids ages 5 to 14. Fall ball begins in August and runs into mid-October. Games and practices are held in various parks around Hall County including North Hall Park, Laurel Park, Alberta Banks Park, Cool Springs Park, East Hall Park, Hog Mountain Sports Complex, Murrayville Park, Sardis Park and Spout Springs Sports Complex. The registration fee includes a Major League Baseball replica jersey.
Where: 5575 Jim Crow Road, Flowery Branch; 5579 Cool Springs Road, Gainesville; 3911 P Davidson Road, Gainesville; 4381 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch; 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville; 5666 Bark Camp Road, Murrayville; 2991 Antioch Church Road, Gainesville; 6603 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Cost: $80 per child
Sign-up deadline: July 31
Registration/more info: hallcountysports.com
Number of practices: Two per week; three events per week once games start
Basketball
Hall County Parks and Leisure
Boys and girls from kindergarten to the eighth grade can join a Hall County basketball team. Three events are held per week with a combination of practices and games at various locations including East Hall Community Center, Mulberry Creek Community Center and North Hall Community Center. The season runs from mid-October into mid-February. Registration opens on Aug. 9, and the cost includes a uniform jersey and shorts.
Where: 3911 P Davidson Road, Gainesville; 4491 J M Turk Road, Flowery Branch; 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville
Cost: $100 per child
Sign-up deadline: Sept. 30
Registration/more info: hallcountysports.com
Number of practices: Two per week; three events per week once games start
Gainesville Parks and Recreation
Children from second to sixth grade can shoot some hoops with peers through Gainesville Parks and Recreation’s basketball program. The season starts in early November with practices twice a week. Games will start after Thanksgiving. The season lasts until mid-January. Basketball games are held around the county at East Hall Community Center, Mulberry Creek Community Center and North Hall Community Center.
Where: 3911 P Davidson Road, Gainesville; 4491 J M Turk Road, Flowery Branch; 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville
Cost: $95 for city residents; $125 for nonresidents
Sign-up deadline: Mid-October
Registration/more info: gainesville.org/384/Parks-Recreation
Number of practices: Two per week
Soccer
Lanier Soccer Association
Located in Gainesville, Lanier Soccer Association welcomes children and teens from across Hall to participate in its soccer recreational league. The program is offered to kids from 3 to 18 years old with separate teams for boys and girls. The season lasts from August until mid-November. The association provides walk-in registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at its Allen Creek location.
Where: 2400 Allen Creek Road, Gainesville
Cost: $100-$195, depending on age group
Sign-up deadline: Aug. 7
Registration/more info: lsasharks.com/rec-program
Number of practices: One per week for kids 3-7 years old, two per week for 8-18; this doesn’t include weekend games
YMCA
The J. A. Walters Family YMCA’s youth soccer program is open for little kickers ages 2 to 3 years old and age groups from 4 to 7 years old. The program is open to members and nonmembers of the YMCA. Practices start the week of Aug. 16, at the J.A. Walters Family YMCA. Games begin Sept. 7 and run through the week of Oct. 16. Children ages 2 to 3 will learn developmental skills and won’t participate in games. Registration includes a uniform, but children are required to bring their own shin guards. Kids must undergo a skills assessment from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 9 or Aug. 10, before joining the program.
Where: 2455 YMCA Drive, Gainesville
Cost: $85-$115, depending on age group and membership
Sign-up deadline: Aug. 7
Registration/more info: gamountainsymca.org
Number of practices: One per week
Flag Football
Gainesville Parks and Recreation
Gainesville Parks and Recreation offers rookie flag football for children 6 to 8 years old.
The season begins Aug. 16 and lasts until Oct. 21. Practices take place twice a week at Candler Park and Cabbell Fields with the first meeting at Candler Park.
Where: 525 Prior St. NE, Gainesville; 1560 Community Way NE, Gainesville
Cost: $65 for city residents; $90 for nonresidents
Sign-up deadline: Aug. 13
Registration/more info: gainesville.org/384/Parks-Recreation
Number of practices: Two per week
YMCA
At the J.A. Walters YMCA, boys and girls from 7 to 11 years old are able to join the YMCA flag football program. Practices begin the week of Aug. 16 and games last from Sept. 9 to Oct. 14. All activities are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration includes a uniform but children are required to bring their own mouth guards. Kids must undergo a skills assessment from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 9 or Aug. 10, before joining the program.
Where: 2455 YMCA Drive, Gainesville
Cost: $115 for members; $135 for nonmembers
Sign-up deadline: Aug. 7
Registration/more info: gamountainsymca.org
Number of practices: Two per week; one per week once games start
Cross Country
Gainesville Parks and Recreation
Cross country is open to residents and nonresidents of Gainesville. Boys and girls 6 to 14 years old are able to join and build their endurance and teamwork through the sport. Practices take place at Lanier Point Park and the Midland Greenway and are held twice per week. The season lasts from Aug. 2 to Oct. 2.
Where: 1579 Lee Waldrip Drive NW, Gainesville
Cost: $70 for city residents; $95 for nonresidents
Sign-up deadline: July 30
Registration/more info: gainesville.org/384/Parks-Recreation
Number of practices: Two per week
Tennis
Gainesville Parks and Recreation
Peewee tennis is available for children 3 to 5 years old to learn and grow through the sport. Practices start Aug. 23 and are held from 4-5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday at Roper Park. The season will last until Sept. 23.
Where: Virginia Circle, Gainesville
Cost: $40 for city residents; $55 for nonresidents
Sign-up deadline: Aug. 20
Registration/more info: gainesville.org/384/Parks-Recreation
Number of practices: Two per week
Skateboarding
Gainesville Parks and Recreation
Kids 6 to 12 years old and ages 13 and up can learn how to skateboard or develop new tricks and skills through the guidance of Nick Borlie, a local instructor. Upcoming lessons for the younger age group run from Aug. 2 to Aug. 24. Classes for those 13 and up are from Aug. 5 to Aug. 26. Skaters must bring a skateboard, helmet, knee and elbow pads, water bottle and tennis shoes. Lessons take place at Gainesville Skatepark.
Where: 636 High St., Gainesville
Cost: $100 for city residents; $135 for nonresidents
Sign-up deadline: Aug. 3 for ages 6-12; Aug 5 for 13 and up
Registration/more info: gainesville.org/521/Skateboard-Lessons
Number if practices: One per week