Your guide to fall 2021 youth rec sports in Hall County

Looking to get your kid involved in a recreational sport this fall? Sign your child up for one of these programs in Hall County.

Baseball and Softball

Hall County Parks and Leisure

Hall County Parks and Leisure offers baseball and softball to kids ages 5 to 14. Fall ball begins in August and runs into mid-October. Games and practices are held in various parks around Hall County including North Hall Park, Laurel Park, Alberta Banks Park, Cool Springs Park, East Hall Park, Hog Mountain Sports Complex, Murrayville Park, Sardis Park and Spout Springs Sports Complex. The registration fee includes a Major League Baseball replica jersey.

Where: 5575 Jim Crow Road, Flowery Branch; 5579 Cool Springs Road, Gainesville; 3911 P Davidson Road, Gainesville; 4381 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch; 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville; 5666 Bark Camp Road, Murrayville; 2991 Antioch Church Road, Gainesville; 6603 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Cost: $80 per child

Sign-up deadline: July 31

Registration/more info: hallcountysports.com

Number of practices: Two per week; three events per week once games start

Basketball

Hall County Parks and Leisure

Boys and girls from kindergarten to the eighth grade can join a Hall County basketball team. Three events are held per week with a combination of practices and games at various locations including East Hall Community Center, Mulberry Creek Community Center and North Hall Community Center. The season runs from mid-October into mid-February. Registration opens on Aug. 9, and the cost includes a uniform jersey and shorts.

Where: 3911 P Davidson Road, Gainesville; 4491 J M Turk Road, Flowery Branch; 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville

Cost: $100 per child

Sign-up deadline: Sept. 30

Registration/more info: hallcountysports.com

Number of practices: Two per week; three events per week once games start

Gainesville Parks and Recreation

Children from second to sixth grade can shoot some hoops with peers through Gainesville Parks and Recreation’s basketball program. The season starts in early November with practices twice a week. Games will start after Thanksgiving. The season lasts until mid-January. Basketball games are held around the county at East Hall Community Center, Mulberry Creek Community Center and North Hall Community Center.

Where: 3911 P Davidson Road, Gainesville; 4491 J M Turk Road, Flowery Branch; 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville

Cost: $95 for city residents; $125 for nonresidents

Sign-up deadline: Mid-October

Registration/more info: gainesville.org/384/Parks-Recreation

Number of practices: Two per week

Soccer

Lanier Soccer Association

Located in Gainesville, Lanier Soccer Association welcomes children and teens from across Hall to participate in its soccer recreational league. The program is offered to kids from 3 to 18 years old with separate teams for boys and girls. The season lasts from August until mid-November. The association provides walk-in registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at its Allen Creek location.

Where: 2400 Allen Creek Road, Gainesville

Cost: $100-$195, depending on age group

Sign-up deadline: Aug. 7

Registration/more info: lsasharks.com/rec-program

Number of practices: One per week for kids 3-7 years old, two per week for 8-18; this doesn’t include weekend games

YMCA

The J. A. Walters Family YMCA’s youth soccer program is open for little kickers ages 2 to 3 years old and age groups from 4 to 7 years old. The program is open to members and nonmembers of the YMCA. Practices start the week of Aug. 16, at the J.A. Walters Family YMCA. Games begin Sept. 7 and run through the week of Oct. 16. Children ages 2 to 3 will learn developmental skills and won’t participate in games. Registration includes a uniform, but children are required to bring their own shin guards. Kids must undergo a skills assessment from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 9 or Aug. 10, before joining the program.

Where: 2455 YMCA Drive, Gainesville

Cost: $85-$115, depending on age group and membership

Sign-up deadline: Aug. 7

Registration/more info: gamountainsymca.org

Number of practices: One per week

Flag Football

Gainesville Parks and Recreation

Gainesville Parks and Recreation offers rookie flag football for children 6 to 8 years old.

The season begins Aug. 16 and lasts until Oct. 21. Practices take place twice a week at Candler Park and Cabbell Fields with the first meeting at Candler Park.

Where: 525 Prior St. NE, Gainesville; 1560 Community Way NE, Gainesville

Cost: $65 for city residents; $90 for nonresidents

Sign-up deadline: Aug. 13

Registration/more info: gainesville.org/384/Parks-Recreation

Number of practices: Two per week

YMCA

At the J.A. Walters YMCA, boys and girls from 7 to 11 years old are able to join the YMCA flag football program. Practices begin the week of Aug. 16 and games last from Sept. 9 to Oct. 14. All activities are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration includes a uniform but children are required to bring their own mouth guards. Kids must undergo a skills assessment from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 9 or Aug. 10, before joining the program.

Where: 2455 YMCA Drive, Gainesville

Cost: $115 for members; $135 for nonmembers

Sign-up deadline: Aug. 7

Registration/more info: gamountainsymca.org

Number of practices: Two per week; one per week once games start

Cross Country

Gainesville Parks and Recreation

Cross country is open to residents and nonresidents of Gainesville. Boys and girls 6 to 14 years old are able to join and build their endurance and teamwork through the sport. Practices take place at Lanier Point Park and the Midland Greenway and are held twice per week. The season lasts from Aug. 2 to Oct. 2.

Where: 1579 Lee Waldrip Drive NW, Gainesville

Cost: $70 for city residents; $95 for nonresidents

Sign-up deadline: July 30

Registration/more info: gainesville.org/384/Parks-Recreation

Number of practices: Two per week

Tennis

Gainesville Parks and Recreation

Peewee tennis is available for children 3 to 5 years old to learn and grow through the sport. Practices start Aug. 23 and are held from 4-5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday at Roper Park. The season will last until Sept. 23.

Where: Virginia Circle, Gainesville

Cost: $40 for city residents; $55 for nonresidents

Sign-up deadline: Aug. 20

Registration/more info: gainesville.org/384/Parks-Recreation

Number of practices: Two per week

Skateboarding

Gainesville Parks and Recreation

Kids 6 to 12 years old and ages 13 and up can learn how to skateboard or develop new tricks and skills through the guidance of Nick Borlie, a local instructor. Upcoming lessons for the younger age group run from Aug. 2 to Aug. 24. Classes for those 13 and up are from Aug. 5 to Aug. 26. Skaters must bring a skateboard, helmet, knee and elbow pads, water bottle and tennis shoes. Lessons take place at Gainesville Skatepark.

Where: 636 High St., Gainesville

Cost: $100 for city residents; $135 for nonresidents

Sign-up deadline: Aug. 3 for ages 6-12; Aug 5 for 13 and up

Registration/more info: gainesville.org/521/Skateboard-Lessons

Number if practices: One per week