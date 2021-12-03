Walking in a Wilshire Wonderland: Gainesville Parks & Rec turns on the lights to this inaugural display

Snow may not be glistening at Wilshire Trails, but a stream of 22,000 lights lines the quarter-mile trailway as Gainesville Parks and Recreation ties the bow on the inaugural Wilshire Wonderland of Lights.

Illuminated nightly through early January, the wonderland paves the way for families to visit the North Pole and drop a note in Santa’s mailbox sans the postage or extensive travel time.

According to Gainesville Parks and Recreation Director Kate Mattison, the idea of bringing a walkable light display to Wilshire Trails has been more than 15 years in the making.

“We felt that it would be an incredible opportunity to take a chance and try to make it come to fruition (this year), because we could all use a little boost from the last 18 months-2 years,” Mattison said. “Something to bring back a sense of community and joy to all of our lives.”