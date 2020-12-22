Experience some Christmas magic at these 6 light displays in Hall County

Jerry Huffman of Flowery Branch is used to people walking around his yard around Christmas.

In previous years, Huffman said he has placed chairs out for visitors to enjoy his massive holiday lights display.

“The more people, the more fun, that’s the way I look at it,” he said. “I enjoy seeing other people get excited about it.”

As people pass by Huffman’s home, located at 6473 Samoa Way in Flowery Branch, they can tune into 92.1 FM and listen to his radio station, which plays Christmas music each day from 4:30-10:30 p.m.