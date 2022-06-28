6 places to see Fourth of July fireworks in North Georgia

This weekend, North Georgia offers multiple opportunities to gaze at fireworks in the name of American independence. Here are a few:
57th annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks
Hosted by the Paul E. Boling American Legion Post 7, the all-day event features free hamburgers and hot dogs as well as food trucks, a splash pad and DJ. Fireworks begin at dusk. In the event of rain, the celebration will be rescheduled for Sept. 3.
When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 2
Where: Laurel Park, 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
How much: $10 per car
More info: gainesvilleamericanlegion.org
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands
When: 10 p.m. July 2-4
Where: Paradise Beach, 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
How much: $14.99 per person
More info: lanierislands.com/things_to_do_lake_lanier/events
Dahlonega Fourth of July Parade and Celebration
The festivities begin with a patriotic parade on the downtown square followed by a concert in Hancock Park, food trucks and fireworks at dusk.
When: 11 a.m. to dusk July 4
Where: 465 Riley Road, Dahlonega
How much: Free
More info: dahlonega.org
Cumming Fairgrounds Celebration
The fun-filled evening includes food and drinks, music, games, vendors and a hot dog eating contest. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
When: 4-10 p.m. July 4
Where: 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
How much: Free
More info: cummingfair.squarespace.com
Celebrate Braselton Festival & Fireworks
The event features food trucks, a patriotic parade and concert on the Braselton Town Green. Fireworks begin at dusk.
When: 5-9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Downtown Braselton
How much: Free
More info: explorebraselton.com/post/celebrate-braselton-july-4th-festival-fireworks
Freedom Fest
The Edge Church’s annual Fourth of July features food trucks, live music, a bounce house, obstacle course and fireworks at dusk.
When: 6 p.m. to dark July 4
Where: The Edge Church, 4115 Price Road, Gainesville
How much: FreeMore info: facebook.com/myedgechurch
