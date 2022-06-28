6 places to see Fourth of July fireworks in North Georgia

57th annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

Hosted by the Paul E. Boling American Legion Post 7, the all-day event features free hamburgers and hot dogs as well as food trucks, a splash pad and DJ. Fireworks begin at dusk. In the event of rain, the celebration will be rescheduled for Sept. 3.

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 2

Where: Laurel Park, 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

How much: $10 per car

More info: gainesvilleamericanlegion.org

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands

When: 10 p.m. July 2-4

Where: Paradise Beach, 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

How much: $14.99 per person

More info: lanierislands.com/things_to_do_lake_lanier/events

Dahlonega Fourth of July Parade and Celebration

The festivities begin with a patriotic parade on the downtown square followed by a concert in Hancock Park, food trucks and fireworks at dusk.

When: 11 a.m. to dusk July 4

Where: 465 Riley Road, Dahlonega

How much: Free

More info: dahlonega.org

Cumming Fairgrounds Celebration

The fun-filled evening includes food and drinks, music, games, vendors and a hot dog eating contest. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

When: 4-10 p.m. July 4

Where: 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming

How much: Free

More info: cummingfair.squarespace.com

Celebrate Braselton Festival & Fireworks

The event features food trucks, a patriotic parade and concert on the Braselton Town Green. Fireworks begin at dusk.

When: 5-9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Downtown Braselton

How much: Free

More info: explorebraselton.com/post/celebrate-braselton-july-4th-festival-fireworks

Freedom Fest

The Edge Church’s annual Fourth of July features food trucks, live music, a bounce house, obstacle course and fireworks at dusk.

When: 6 p.m. to dark July 4

Where: The Edge Church, 4115 Price Road, Gainesville

How much: Free