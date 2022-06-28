By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
6 places to see Fourth of July fireworks in North Georgia
07052018 FIREWORKS 11.jpg
The fireworks show at the American Legion Fourth of July celebration in Gainesville, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at Laurel Park on Lake Lanier. - photo by David Barnes

This weekend, North Georgia offers multiple opportunities to gaze at fireworks in the name of American independence. Here are a few:

57th annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

Hosted by the Paul E. Boling American Legion Post 7, the all-day event features free hamburgers and hot dogs as well as food trucks, a splash pad and DJ. Fireworks begin at dusk. In the event of rain, the celebration will be rescheduled for Sept. 3.

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 2

Where: Laurel Park, 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

How much: $10 per car

More info: gainesvilleamericanlegion.org 

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands

When: 10 p.m. July 2-4

Where: Paradise Beach, 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

How much: $14.99 per person

More info: lanierislands.com/things_to_do_lake_lanier/events 

Dahlonega Fourth of July Parade and Celebration

The festivities begin with a patriotic parade on the downtown square followed by a concert in Hancock Park, food trucks and fireworks at dusk.

When: 11 a.m. to dusk July 4

Where: 465 Riley Road, Dahlonega

How much: Free

More info: dahlonega.org 

Cumming Fairgrounds Celebration

The fun-filled evening includes food and drinks, music, games, vendors and a hot dog eating contest. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. 

When: 4-10 p.m. July 4

Where: 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming

How much: Free

More info: cummingfair.squarespace.com 

Celebrate Braselton Festival & Fireworks

The event features food trucks, a patriotic parade and concert on the Braselton Town Green. Fireworks begin at dusk.

When: 5-9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Downtown Braselton

How much: Free

More info: explorebraselton.com/post/celebrate-braselton-july-4th-festival-fireworks 

Freedom Fest

The Edge Church’s annual Fourth of July features food trucks, live music, a bounce house, obstacle course and fireworks at dusk.

When: 6 p.m. to dark July 4

Where: The Edge Church, 4115 Price Road, Gainesville

How much: Free

More info: facebook.com/myedgechurch
