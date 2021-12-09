Where to find Christmas lights in North Georgia

If you know of another light display worth venturing to, send us an email at life@gainesvilletimes.com.
From trolleys and cars to moonlit strolls, there’s no shortage of opportunities to gaze at elaborate light displays in North Georgia. Here are a few that are keeping our spirits bright this season.
Wilshire Wonderland of Lights
For the first time in its history, Gainesville Parks and Recreation has brought holiday cheer to the city’s trail system. The quarter-mile trail is lined with 22,000 lights and displays, bringing families toe-to-toe with the North Pole (minus the arctic tundra). Much of the scenery is visible from Wilshire Road, allowing those who aren’t able to explore on foot to still experience the magic. Full story.
When: 3-11 p.m. nightly through early January
Where: 849 Wilshire Road, Gainesville
How much: Free
Lakeside Lights Spectacular
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands’ second annual walk-through display is up and running, immersing visitors in a wonderland of light, color and motion synchronized to the sounds of the holidays ranging from timeless classics to modern tunes. Rather than wrapping up with the end of the Christmas season, the event will stick around well into the new year. Full story.
When: 5-10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 5, then weekends through Feb. 27
Where: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
How much: Ticket prices vary
Holiday Lights Trolley Tours
While ticketed tours of Braselton’s best-lit neighborhoods are sold out, groups can still rent one of the town's trolleys on select evenings until Dec. 23. The trolleys can transport up to 25 passengers at a time, with pick-up at any location of the party’s choosing, so long as it’s within 10 miles of the town limits. Full story.
When: Select nights in December
Where: 6322 Grand Hickory Drive, Braselton
How much: Ticketed tours sold out; rental prices range $300-500
Concord Baptist Church
More than 15,000 lights synchronized to holiday music comprise Concord Baptist Church’s 10th annual light show. To experience the full impact of the show, which spans about 35 minutes, families should park in the church’s north parking lot and tune their radio to 90.3 FM. The first and last shows of the night begin at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively, with the exception of Christmas Eve, when the shows will run from 7-11 p.m. to accommodate the church’s Christmas Eve services.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31
Where: 640 Main St., Clermont
How much: Free
Neighborhoods
In addition to corporate events, many North Georgia neighborhoods are prime viewing locations for holiday light displays. Here are a handful that may be worth the trip:
Longstreet Hills Subdivision
Where: Behind City Park, Gainesville
How much: Free
Beaucamp Christmas Light Show
Where: 2-98 Pointer Lane, Braselton
How much: Free
Blagg Family Lights
Where: 5910 Bridge Stone Court, Cumming
How much: Free
Lamb Family Light Spectacular
Where: 207 History Oak Hollow, Cumming
How much: Free
Ashebrooke Night of Lights
When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: 5020 Luke Drive, Cumming
How much: Free