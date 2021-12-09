Where to find Christmas lights in North Georgia

Wilshire Wonderland of Lights

For the first time in its history, Gainesville Parks and Recreation has brought holiday cheer to the city’s trail system. The quarter-mile trail is lined with 22,000 lights and displays, bringing families toe-to-toe with the North Pole (minus the arctic tundra). Much of the scenery is visible from Wilshire Road, allowing those who aren’t able to explore on foot to still experience the magic. Full story.

When: 3-11 p.m. nightly through early January

Where: 849 Wilshire Road, Gainesville

How much: Free



Lakeside Lights Spectacular

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands’ second annual walk-through display is up and running, immersing visitors in a wonderland of light, color and motion synchronized to the sounds of the holidays ranging from timeless classics to modern tunes. Rather than wrapping up with the end of the Christmas season, the event will stick around well into the new year. Full story.

When: 5-10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 5, then weekends through Feb. 27

Where: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

How much: Ticket prices vary

Holiday Lights Trolley Tours

While ticketed tours of Braselton’s best-lit neighborhoods are sold out, groups can still rent one of the town's trolleys on select evenings until Dec. 23. The trolleys can transport up to 25 passengers at a time, with pick-up at any location of the party’s choosing, so long as it’s within 10 miles of the town limits. Full story.

When: Select nights in December

Where: 6322 Grand Hickory Drive, Braselton

How much: Ticketed tours sold out; rental prices range $300-500

Concord Baptist Church

More than 15,000 lights synchronized to holiday music comprise Concord Baptist Church’s 10th annual light show. To experience the full impact of the show, which spans about 35 minutes, families should park in the church’s north parking lot and tune their radio to 90.3 FM. The first and last shows of the night begin at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively, with the exception of Christmas Eve, when the shows will run from 7-11 p.m. to accommodate the church’s Christmas Eve services.

When: 6:30-10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31

Where: 640 Main St., Clermont

How much: Free

Neighborhoods

In addition to corporate events, many North Georgia neighborhoods are prime viewing locations for holiday light displays. Here are a handful that may be worth the trip:

Longstreet Hills Subdivision

Where: Behind City Park, Gainesville

How much: Free

Beaucamp Christmas Light Show

Where: 2-98 Pointer Lane, Braselton

How much: Free

Blagg Family Lights

Where: 5910 Bridge Stone Court, Cumming

How much: Free

Lamb Family Light Spectacular

Where: 207 History Oak Hollow, Cumming

How much: Free

Ashebrooke Night of Lights

When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 19

Where: 5020 Luke Drive, Cumming

How much: Free