When and where to catch a Holly Jolly Trolley ride in Gainesville

The 6.5-mile loop runs from the downtown square, up Green Street to the Gainesville Civic Center, through some of the city’s most decorated neighborhoods and on to Gainesville Parks and Recreation’s Wilshire Wonderland of Lights at Wilshire Trails before returning to downtown.

The free service runs 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Dec. 31.

As more of an experience versus a shuttle between points A and B, passengers should allot 30-40 minutes for their ride, according to the city.

The trolleys are slated to pass pickup and drop off points every 20-25 minutes.

Passengers can park and ride at the Main Street Parking Deck, with boarding at Renaissance Park on the corner of Spring and Bradford streets; at the North Parking Deck across from the Hall County Library, with boarding outside the deck’s Bradford Street entrance; and at the Gainesville Civic Center, with boarding at Candler Street Park.

To appeal to nearby residents, ride-only pickup and drop off sites are accessible along the route. Pedestrians can board the trolleys at the Wilshire Trails, the intersection of Green Street Circle and Longview Avenue and the intersection of Bradford Street NW and Dixon Drive.