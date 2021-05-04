What you'll find at Buford Corn Maze's new May Fair

Buford Corn Maze is expanding its season to offer its first May Fair.
The old-fashioned country experience is open to the public all five Fridays and weekends in May, as well as Memorial Day. People can expect to see a circus carousel, old-time fire engine and baby farm animals including piglets, chicks, goats and bunnies. Dr. Magical Balloons will offer magic acts, and kids will be able to enjoy a range of outdoor activities like hayrides, the Cornball Express slide, duck races and pony rides.
“The corn maze has been so popular in the fall with children and families that we wanted to expand to other times of the year,” Rodney Miller, president of Buford Corn Maze, stated in a press release. “With the pandemic winding down, we felt the timing this spring would be especially welcome to get outside and celebrate by having fun at our new May Fair event.”
Tickets are $14 per person, covering all activities except the $5 pony rides.
For more information, visit bufordcornmaze.com/may-fair or call 678-835-7198.
May Fair
What: Old-fashioned country fair with many outdoor family-friendly activities
When: Through May: 4-10 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial Day
Where: Buford Corn Maze, 4470 Bennett Road, Buford
How much: $14 per person
More info: bufordcornmaze.com/may-fair, 678-835-7198