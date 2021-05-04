What you'll find at Buford Corn Maze's new May Fair

Buford Corn Maze is expanding its season to offer its first May Fair.



The old-fashioned country experience is open to the public all five Fridays and weekends in May, as well as Memorial Day. People can expect to see a circus carousel, old-time fire engine and baby farm animals including piglets, chicks, goats and bunnies. Dr. Magical Balloons will offer magic acts, and kids will be able to enjoy a range of outdoor activities like hayrides, the Cornball Express slide, duck races and pony rides.