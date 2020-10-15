What local skaters are saying about Gainesville Skate Park

The new Gainesville Skate Park is a place for people to gather, no matter what kind of wheels they’re riding.

“It’s bringing everybody together from bikers, to scooters and skateboarders,” said skater Cristopher Ruiz on Wednesday while visiting the park, which features several obstacles and bowls.

The park opened in June just off the midtown greenway at the intersection of High and Pine streets. Officials will be cutting a ribbon there at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

Kate Mattison, director of Gainesville Parks and Recreation, said there are often at least 10 people at the skate park.