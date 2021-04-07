Want to experience the sunset on Lake Lanier? Try out these two evening paddle tours

Watching the sun slowly disappear over Lake Lanier is a sight to behold, especially out on the water.

For the past eight years, people have signed up for Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club’s Moonlight Paddle to catch a glimpse of the spectacle during the warmer months.

“There’s something special about being on the water and seeing that sunset,” said Jim O’Dell, executive director of the club. “The way the moonlight dances on the water is really cool.”