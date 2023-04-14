Upcoming drag performance at Forsyth County facility draws support, criticism

County meetings and response

The performance has also been brought up at recent Forsyth County government meetings, including the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday, March 21.

During that meeting, commissioners voted 2-3, with Commissioners Todd Levent and Cindy Jones Mills in favor and Commissioners Alfred John, Laura Semanson and Kerry Hill opposed, on a motion that, if approved, would have placed a moratorium on acceptance of new applications for the rental of county facilities through May 10.

Levent made the motion to “impose an immediate, time-sensitive moratorium on the acceptance of applications submitted by the public to rent Forsyth County facilities” and said as part of the motion, “the county will honor any already-confirmed rentals” and that a recommendation would be for the rentals be in place by the board’s Tuesday, May 9 work session.

“As part of this motion, I further direct that staff and the county legal team review our current rental policy and rental guidelines and make any recommendations that they believe are in the interests of the county, its citizens and the public,” Levent said.

Before ultimately voting not to move forward with the proposal, other commissioners pushed back, saying they felt the proposal was reactionary.

“I have a hard time supporting this, I’ll tell you, because this is a reaction to an event that has come before us,” John said during the meeting. “It runs into constitutional issues, and we’ve had extensive discussions. I’ve expressed my interest in this matter being brought to us by staff and legal after having internal discussions, but I think this is a bit of a reaction that is not necessary.”

Semanson and Hill also voiced concerns that the bill would impact other groups who use the facilities.

Levent said that most groups who use the facilities rent the spaces at least a month before events and some groups, such as homeowners associations, schedule meetings months ahead of time.

The discussion led to a heated exchange between Levent and John during the work session.

“Also, I know you said it may get into constitutional issues, I don’t think you are our attorney, he is,” Levent said, “and I asked all of those questions, and this motion was written by our legal counsel.”

“Did I ever say that I’m an attorney,” John responded. “Did I ever represent myself as such?”

“No, but you said you had legal things about constitutionality… and you think I’m that incompetent I don’t ask the counselor that,” Levent said. “You think he’s that incompetent that he wouldn’t comment to that? Because I read the motion, and when you said that, it’s a slap in my face. I asked our legal counsel, and he wrote this.”

John replied that the constitutional issues were his opinion and that the motion was written “upon [Levent’s] direction.”

Just days before the work session, a pair of public speakers voiced their concerns with the event being held at a county facility during the commission’s Thursday, March 16 regular meeting.

One speaker said he would like to see the county pass rules that would prohibit those under 18 from attending, while another was critical of the performance having events for children, such as the dance competition, and the suggestive names often used by drag performers.

“It seems to me their whole outlook is sexual, and I don’t think that is appropriate for children,” the speaker said. “I think many of the people that live here in this county would agree with me, and I would also like you to look at a commonsense ordinance in this county that requires people that attend any event that is sexual in nature, adult entertainment, to be 18 and older.”

As the event comes closer, there have also been calls for protests at the commission’s next regular meeting on Thursday, April 20 and the day of the event.