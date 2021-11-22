Trolley tours to spread holiday cheer through the streets of Braselton

Holiday Lights Trolley Tours
When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Dec. 10, Dec. 14, Dec. 17
Where: Mulberry Walk, 6322 Grand Hickory Drive, Braselton
How much: $10More info: www.visitbraselton.com/post/holiday-lights-trolley-tours
Picture it: It’s the cusp of the Christmas season and the task of planning date night has fallen to you. Still reveling in that sweet spot between young love and putting your most mediocre foot forward, you scour the internet, typing variations of “festive weeknight activities” into the search bar in hopes of conjuring something merry and bright yet dazzlingly romantic.
Enter Braselton’s Holiday Lights Trolley Tours.
On select nights in December, the trolleys will rove the streets once again, posing opportunities for you and yours to be whisked away to some of some of the best holiday light displays Braselton homeowners have to offer.
The holiday trolley tours first hit the streets in 2019 with ticketed rides, shifting to group rentals the following year due to COVID-19. With an additional trolley this year rounding the fleet to an even two, and the positive response garnered from past participants, the town opted to offer both styles of the tour for the 2021 holiday season, according to Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority tourism director Nikki Perry.
For ticketed tours, which run $10 per passenger, boarding begins at the Mulberry Walk shopping center off Ga. Highway 211 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Dec. 10, Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.
Friends and family factions can ride at select times from Dec. 1 through Dec. 23. Up to 25 passengers can claim a seat on each tour, but if you’d rather book the whole trolley under a reservation for two (or one, depending on how the night’s going), Perry said that’s just fine, too.
Group rentals are $300 Sunday-Thursday and $500 Friday and Saturday, with pick-up anywhere of passengers’ choosing, so long as it’s within 10 miles of the town limit.
In a town that spans four counties and zip codes, the main event of the ride (aside from the lights and Christmas cheer, of course) is the spirit of connectedness it fosters, according to Perry.
“That’s so important, especially this year — we all want to feel connected to each other,” Perry said. “Many people who live in Braselton don’t even know they live in Braselton, because they may have a Hoschton or Buford or Flowery Branch address and live in either Jackson, Barrow, Gwinnett or Hall. That is one of our challenges in Braselton, that we can feel disjointed. I think these trolley tours are a great way to bring everybody together. Everybody’s riding the Braselton trolley and you know where you’re at.”
There are other opportunities to climb aboard the trolleys throughout the year, according to Perry. The town hosts periodic historic tours, and a wine tour is in the works for 2022. The trolleys can also be reserved for restaurant hops, birthday parties and girls’ nights out.
“The vision behind the trolleys is to connect our residents and our tourists with all of the businesses and destinations in Braselton,” said Perry. “We find that this is a fun, charming way to transport people around town and encourage them to explore the different things there are to see and do in Braselton.”
For more information, visit www.visitbraselton.com/post/holiday-lights-trolley-tours.