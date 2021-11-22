Trolley tours to spread holiday cheer through the streets of Braselton

Picture it: It’s the cusp of the Christmas season and the task of planning date night has fallen to you. Still reveling in that sweet spot between young love and putting your most mediocre foot forward, you scour the internet, typing variations of “festive weeknight activities” into the search bar in hopes of conjuring something merry and bright yet dazzlingly romantic.

Enter Braselton’s Holiday Lights Trolley Tours.

On select nights in December, the trolleys will rove the streets once again, posing opportunities for you and yours to be whisked away to some of some of the best holiday light displays Braselton homeowners have to offer.

The holiday trolley tours first hit the streets in 2019 with ticketed rides, shifting to group rentals the following year due to COVID-19. With an additional trolley this year rounding the fleet to an even two, and the positive response garnered from past participants, the town opted to offer both styles of the tour for the 2021 holiday season, according to Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority tourism director Nikki Perry.