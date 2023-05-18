Travel the solar system in a day at this downtown Gainesville event

Some time ago, in a galaxy not so far away, Gainesville space travelers took regular walking tours of the solar system without leaving their home planet — or hometown, for that matter.
Soon, that mission will be relaunched, presenting a day of downtown discovery for astronauts of all ages.
The Star Trek: A Downtown Discovery Day
When: 2-5 p.m. (family-friendly) and 7-9 p.m. (21 and older) June 10
Where: Downtown Gainesville squareMore info: exploregainesville.org/solar-system-tour
Set for Saturday, June 10, Main Street Gainesville’s The Star Trek: A Downtown Discovery Day offers a family-friendly afternoon along the 1.8-mile Solar System trail stretching from the downtown square to Longwood Park, with a 21-and-older Galaxy Quest under the stars.
The event is split into two time blocks, with the family-friendly Star Trek slated for 2-5 p.m. and the Galaxy Quest for 7-9 p.m.
Activities during the Star Trek include learning about the figures of the night sky with Elachee Nature Science Center’s portable planetarium, the Starlab, catching glimpses of the sun’s surface, sun spots and flares through the lens of astronomer Robert Webb’s hydrogen alpha telescope, “Blast-off Storytime” at the Gainesville branch of the Hall County Library and activities from Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, INK and Northeast Georgia History Center.
Families can find a Star Trek Google Map for the location and activity details of each attraction at exploregainesville.org/solar-system-tour.
For astronauts 21 and older, the Galaxy Quest uncovers “the spirit of the stars” with specialty themed food and drink specials, live music, Elachee’s Starlab and a “Starry Night” painting workshop at the Gainesville library.
Tickets for the workshop are $15 and can be purchased at hallcountylibrarysystem.simpletix.com.
Specials include The Stag’s Lightyear Lemonade, a purple gin lemonade with star-shaped fruit and galactic glitter, and Cork It’s Celestial Sangria, a white sangria with melon ball planets and drinkable glitter cosmos.
For more information, visit exploregainesville.org/solar-system-tour.