4 things to do in Gainesville this week

Whether you’re hunting for the best food truck fare, live music or family-friendly fun and entertainment, Gainesville and Hall County events have the bases covered.
Consult the list below or explore our regional events calendar to stay up to date on the latest events and happenings.
Blue Sky Concert Series
Grab your co-workers and a bite to eat from your favorite downtown restaurant (or something delectable from the square’s newest sweet shop) and settle in for an easy-listening lunch break on the Gainesville square.
When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 17
Where: Downtown Gainesville square
Food Truck Friday
Staged at Lake Lanier Olympic Park’s Northeast Georgia Health System plaza, Food Truck Friday features live music, beer and wine tents, retail vendors and, of course, the stars of the show: food trucks.
When: 5-9 p.m. May 19
Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville
Farm Animal Yoga
Ease into downward dog with goats, llamas and other Love Goga farm animals during a fun-filled outdoor yoga session. A cleanup crew will be on site. Participants must be 12 and older. Tickets are $36-$40.
When: 9 and 10 a.m. May 20
Where: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville
Summer Music Series: The Venue Jazz Orchestra
As if two chances to hear live music weren’t enough, the third time’s the charm. The latest installment of the Peach State Bank & Trust Summer Music Series features The Venue Jazz Orchestra, a 20-piece “sizzling modern big band” delivering contemporary commercial, American and Latin jazz hits. Tickets are $38.
When: 8-10 p.m. May 20
Where: The Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center, 331 Spring St. SW, Gainesville
