By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
4 things to do in Gainesville this week
05042023 BLUESKY 3.jpg
Rodney Appleby performs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, on the square in downtown Gainesville kicking off the first Blue Sky Concert of the season. The concert features some standing tables, but visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. The event takes place every Wednesday in May from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - photo by Scott Rogers

Whether you’re hunting for the best food truck fare, live music or family-friendly fun and entertainment, Gainesville and Hall County events have the bases covered.

Consult the list below or explore our regional events calendar to stay up to date on the latest events and happenings.

Event organizers, submit your events here.

Blue Sky Concert Series

Grab your co-workers and a bite to eat from your favorite downtown restaurant (or something delectable from the square’s newest sweet shop) and settle in for an easy-listening lunch break on the Gainesville square.

When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 17

Where: Downtown Gainesville square

Read the full story here.

Food Truck Friday

Staged at Lake Lanier Olympic Park’s Northeast Georgia Health System plaza, Food Truck Friday features live music, beer and wine tents, retail vendors and, of course, the stars of the show: food trucks. 

When: 5-9 p.m. May 19

Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville

Read the full story here.

Farm Animal Yoga

Ease into downward dog with goats, llamas and other Love Goga farm animals during a fun-filled outdoor yoga session. A cleanup crew will be on site. Participants must be 12 and older. Tickets are $36-$40.

When: 9 and 10 a.m. May 20

Where: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville

Find more info here.

Summer Music Series: The Venue Jazz Orchestra

As if two chances to hear live music weren’t enough, the third time’s the charm. The latest installment of the Peach State Bank & Trust Summer Music Series features The Venue Jazz Orchestra, a 20-piece “sizzling modern big band” delivering contemporary commercial, American and Latin jazz hits. Tickets are $38.

When: 8-10 p.m. May 20

Where: The Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center, 331 Spring St. SW, Gainesville

Read the full story here.