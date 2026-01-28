This Gainesville pup aided his owner’s cancer recovery. Now he’s up for America’s Favorite Pet Hank, a 1-year-old Golden Doodle, posing for a photo with a blue scarf around his neck. Hank is running for America's Favorite Pet of 2026 after becoming a valued member of the Massey family, comforting his owner, Donna Massey, through her cancer recovery. - Photo submitted by Donna Massey Sometimes the best medicine doesn’t come in a prescription bottle — it comes with four paws, a wagging tail and unconditional love.