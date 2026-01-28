By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
This Gainesville pup aided his owner’s cancer recovery. Now he’s up for America’s Favorite Pet
012826 DOODLE 3
Hank, a 1-year-old Golden Doodle, posing for a photo with a blue scarf around his neck. Hank is running for America's Favorite Pet of 2026 after becoming a valued member of the Massey family, comforting his owner, Donna Massey, through her cancer recovery. - Photo submitted by Donna Massey
Sometimes the best medicine doesn’t come in a prescription bottle — it comes with four paws, a wagging tail and unconditional love.