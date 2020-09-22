Thinking about trick-or-treating? Here’s what the CDC recommends this Halloween

With spooky season around the corner, many people are wondering if trick-or-treating will be a possibility this year.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has offered guidelines on how to safely celebrate Halloween, while also offering alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating. On its website's holiday celebration page, it categorizes lower risk, moderate risk and higher risk activities that typically take place in October.

The CDC advises against participating in Halloween festivities — including passing out candy to trick-or-treaters — if you "may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

Instead of trick-or-treating, the public health institute recommends a few safer options.