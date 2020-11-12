These two towns in Hall are still planning community Christmas celebrations

Christmas hasn’t been canceled in Lula and Clermont.



Lula still intends to hold its Christmas in the Park, and Clermont’s parade will still make its way through town.

Seth Weaver, organizer of the Clermont Christmas parade and town council member, said because of the pandemic, the annual fall festival, Clermont Days, was called off.

Not wanting to take away another special event from the community, Weaver said he started looking for ways to safely hold the town’s annual parade, a tradition they’ve hosted for around 12 years.

When the Christmas parade ends, Weaver said people are typically filtered into the city’s park for the tree lighting ceremony, prayer, hot chocolate and time with Santa Claus. For this year’s event on Saturday, Nov. 28, he said the normal festivities in the park won’t happen, but the parade will still carry on.