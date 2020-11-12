These two towns in Hall are still planning community Christmas celebrations

Christmas hasn’t been canceled in Lula and Clermont.
Lula still intends to hold its Christmas in the Park, and Clermont’s parade will still make its way through town.
Seth Weaver, organizer of the Clermont Christmas parade and town council member, said because of the pandemic, the annual fall festival, Clermont Days, was called off.
Not wanting to take away another special event from the community, Weaver said he started looking for ways to safely hold the town’s annual parade, a tradition they’ve hosted for around 12 years.
When the Christmas parade ends, Weaver said people are typically filtered into the city’s park for the tree lighting ceremony, prayer, hot chocolate and time with Santa Claus. For this year’s event on Saturday, Nov. 28, he said the normal festivities in the park won’t happen, but the parade will still carry on.
Annual Clermont Christmas Parade
What: Christmas parade that moves through Main Street in Clermont
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28
Where: Starts at 639 Main St. and ends at the W. R. Strickland and Sons Funeral Home
To participate: Call Clermont Town Hall at 770-983-7568
“We wanted to have something to bring together the community in a safe way,” Amy Lomax, Clermont town clerk, said. “We’re asking people to be socially distanced on the sidewalk.”
Lomax said the parade begins at 5:30 p.m. It will move from the Chattahoochee Center on 639 Main St., continue south along the road and end at the W. R. Strickland and Sons Funeral Home.
Weaver said spectators can expect to see floats from local businesses, churches and individuals in the parade, as well as tractors and large trucks.
“The kids love it,” he said. “It’s stuff you probably wouldn’t see in any other kind of parade in bigger cities.”
Those interested in participating in the parade can call Clermont Town Hall at 770-983-7568. People are asked to line up with their vehicles and floats at 5 p.m. at 639 Main St.
Lula’s Christmas in the Park will start at 4 p.m. on the greenspace at the Lula Train Depot.
Lula’s Christmas in the Park
What: Christmas celebration and parade in downtown Lula
When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5; parade begins at 6 p.m.
Where: Lula Train Depot, 5911 Wall St., Lula; parade along Main Street
To participate: Call Lula City Hall at 770-869-3801
Teresa Heath, assistant clerk at Lula City Hall, said local churches and businesses will set up booths at the depot and give away free baked treats and other types of food.
“It’s Christmas, it’s time to give,” Heath said. “You’re not allowed to sell anything.”
Dennis Bergin, Lula city manager, said the Christmas festivities usually take place at Lula Veterans Park, but it has been moved to the depot to create ample space for social distancing.
“Ironically, the public has been asking for it (Christmas in the Park),” he said. “We canceled two festivals already with COVID. We think we can spread out the activities and allow for social distancing to take place. It’s got a great reception so far.”
The holiday parade will begin at 6 p.m., starting at Spring Street and moving down Main Street in downtown Lula until it reaches the four-way intersection at Athens Street.
“Anybody that wants to come is more than welcome,” Heath said.