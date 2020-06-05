These summer camps are open in Hall County for 2020 season

No matter how much you love spending every waking moment with your children during the pandemic, everyone needs a little break.



The warm weather is calling, and these Hall County summer camps are ready to offer a fun experience for kids and teens.



Gainesville Parks and Recreation will offer outdoor play, visits to local parks, sports and other activities through August. To limit the spread of COVID-19, campers and their parents or guardians are asked to follow certain protocols.

Screening, which includes temperature checks, will take place when children arrive. Parents are asked to stay in their vehicles when dropping their kids off, and the campers are asked to sit on the right passenger side of the vehicle. Masks and gloves are available for campers if requested.

Registration is now open.

Cash and checks will not be accepted. People can register by visiting gainesville.org/online-registration, visiting the Gainesville Civic Center, or via fax at 770-531-2680. For more information, call 770-531-2680.

What: Discovery Day Camp will give children 6 to 12 years old the opportunity to tap into their adventurous spirits with swimming lessons, hiking and weekly field trips.

How much: $90 per week for Gainesville residents and $120 for non-residents.

When: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 29-July 31, with a discounted rate the week of July 3, as no camps will be held that day.

Requirements: Bring a daily water bottle, lunch and snack. Athletic clothes are encouraged.

Volleyball Camp

What: Instruction from Lanier Volleyball Club for ages 9-14

When: 10 a.m. to noon July 6-8

Where: Westminster gym

How much: $65 for residents and $90 for non-residents

Registration: By July 2

Lacrosse Camp

What: Instruction from Robert Jones for ages 6-15

When: 10 a.m. to noon July 7-9

Where: Cabbell Field

How much: $65 for residents and $90 for non-residents

Requirements: Water bottle

Developmental Baseball Camp

What: Instruction from Lakeview Academy’s Deuce Roark for first to eighth graders

When: 9 a.m. to noon July 13-16

Where: City Park

How much: $85 for residents and $115 for non-residents

Registration: By July 10

Requirements: Glove, bat, water bottle and small snack required

Cheer Camp

What: Instruction from Lakeview Academy’s Amy Park for ages 5-11

When: 9 a.m. to noon July 13-15

Where: City Park

How much: $65 for residents and $90 for non-residents

Registration: By July 10

Requirements: Water bottle

Soccer Camp

What: Instruction for ages 6-12

When: 10 a.m. to noon July 20-24

Where: Cabbell Field

How much: $65 for residents and $90 for non-residents

Registration: By July 17

Requirements: Shin guards, soccer ball and water bottle

Football Camp

What: Instruction from former Atlanta Falcons running back Jerious Norwood for ages 8-17

When: 5-7 p.m. July 27-29

Where: Cabbell Field

How much: $70 for residents and $95 for non-residents

Registration: By July 24

Requirements: Cleats, athletic shoes and comfortable clothing

Speed and Agility Camp

What: Instruction from former Atlanta Falcons running back Jerious Norwood for ages 6-17

When: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Cabbell Field

How much:

Registration: By July 31

Requirements: Cleats, athletic shoes and comfortable clothing required

People can register by visiting gamountainsymca.org.

What: Camps for kids and teens

When: 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each week until Aug. 1

Where: Upcoming kindergarteners at Child Development Center at Evangel Church and other kids and teens at J.A. Walters Family YMCA

How much: $110 for members of the YMCA and $135 nonmembers

Requirements: Water bottle, closed-toed shoes, lunch, snack, sunscreen and bug spray

Cooking Camp

What: Includes field trips and learning from local chefs, farmers and teachers about the culinary arts for upcoming first through eighth graders

When: 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 22-26

How much: $165 for YMCA members, $250 for non-members

Registration: By June 19

Ultimate Sports Week

What: Includes non-traditional sports like archery, bowling and field hockey for upcoming first through eighth graders

When: 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 29-July 3

How much: $110 for YMCA members, $135 for non-members

Registration: By June 26

Outdoor Adventure

What: horseback riding, zip-lining, hiking and canoeing for upcoming first through eighth graders

When: 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 6-10

How much: $195 for YMCA members, $295 non-members

Registration: By July 3

Basketball Camp

What: Instruction on foundational skills like dribbling, shooting form and defensive play for upcoming first through eighth graders

When: 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 13-17

Registration: By July 10

How much: $110 for YMCA members, $135 for non-members

Aquatics Camp

What: Rafting, canoeing, exploring water parks and learning aquatic safety for upcoming first through eighth graders

When: 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 20-24

How much: $195 for YMCA members, $295 for non-members

Registration: By July 17

Requirements: Children must be able to swim one length of a pool and tread water

What: Pet P.A.L.S Summer Camp allows children to train dogs, socialize cats and learn how to care for all animals

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily in five weeklong sessions divided by age

June 8-12, ages 7-12

June 15-19, ages 7-9

June 22-26, ages 10-12

July 13-17, ages 7-9

July 20-24, ages 10-12

How much: $185 per week

More info: Email Olivia Paul at OPaul@HSNEGA.org or go to www.HSNEGA.org/petpals-summercamp.

This year Quinlan’s Expedition Art and Archeology Camp will only be held in July and keep its class sizes at a maximum of 10 kids. Children can sign up for two weeks, but the art projects will be the same.

What: Classes involving 3D sculpting, drawing and painting, divided by grade level

When: Two sessions 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m. in four weeklong sessions June 29-July 3, July 6-10, July 13-17 and July 20-24

How much: $90 for Quinlan members and $100 for non-members, including supplies and camp T-shirt

Registration: Visit quinlanartscenter.org/2020-new-summer-art-camp

To keep children, their families and camp personnel safe, Elachee Nature Science Center has made a couple of modifications to its nature education program. Instead of holding the summer day camp for nine weeks, it is now scheduled for June 29 through July 31. Now the camp will have 54 kids per week, including five groups of nine elementary schoolers and one group of nine middle schoolers. Each collective will have one camp counselor. There will be no pre-K summer day camps.

Elementary School Day Camps

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday with themed weeks

Water Week, June 29-July3

Creature Feature, July 6-10

Wilderness Survival, July 13-17

Wet and Wild, July 20-24

Camp Rewind, July 27-31

How much: $175 per week for Elachee members and $195 per week for non-members

Middle School Day Camps

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday with themed weeks

Water Week, June 29-July 3

Elachee Ecology, July 27-31

How much: $245 for Elachee members, $265 for non-members

Because of the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier will offer a full-day summer camp as a virtual experience through July.

What: Activities including arts and crafts, computer enrichment, sports, recreation and academic lessons to combat summer learning loss for for kids ages 6 to 18, with interaction with a club staff member who can provide tutoring, mentoring and other enrichment

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How much: Free

Registration: Visit boysgirlsclubs.com/what-we-do/summer-camp or contact program director Shay Lewis at slewis@bgclanier.org.

What: Basketball camp for special needs youth ages 8-21 with autism, attention deficit disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, epilepsy, learning disabilities, motor difficulties or similar challenges. Participants will receive a camp basketball, T-shirt and award during the closing ceremony on June 26. Two snacks will be provided daily. The focus of the basketball camp is to build self-confidence, motor skill development and interaction with peers.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22-26

Where: North Hall Park and Community Center, 4175 Nopone Road in Gainesville

How much: $50

Registration: bounceoutthestigma.org or 855-997-3900

Requirements: Brown bag lunch and water bottle

To register, visit gainesvilleballet.org/school/summer-programs.

Princess Camps

What: Creative movement, choreography, daily art project and snack for ages 3-4

When: 9-10:30 a.m. June 22-26

Where: Brenau University

How much: $110

Requirements: No experience required

Princess Camps

What: Creative movement, choreography, music and rhythm, daily art project and snacks for ages 5-6

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 22-26

Where: Brenau University

How much: $125

Requirements: No experience required

The Nutcracker Camp

What: Includes an hour-and-a-half of ballet class followed by rehearsal for ages 7-10. Campers will be able to perform with the Gainesville Ballet Company in their production of “The Nutcracker.” Dancers are encouraged to take an optional intermediate jazz class, which is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. for $85 a week.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. June 22-26

Where: Brenau University

How much: $175

Junior Company Multi-idio workshop

What: Includes ballet/pointe, conditioning, ballet pantomime, dance history, and theory of choreography for ages 10 and up

When: 2-5 p.m. June 22-26

How much: $170

Advanced Dancers’ Workshop

What: ballet/pointe, conditioning, ballet pantomime, dance history and theory of choreography for ages 12 and up

When: 2-5 p.m. June 22-26

Where: Brenau University

How much: $170

Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club

The Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club offers an outdoor summer camp around the lake. Campers are asked to bring a life jacket. Those who don’t have one can borrow one from the club.

Kids are required to bring a

What: Instruction in canoeing, kayaking and dragon boating

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8-12, June 15-19, June 22-26 and July 13-17 and July 20-24.

How much: $145 for members and $175 for non-members; a 20% discount is offered for an additional child in the immediate family. If you’d like to drop your child off at 8 a.m., an extra $20 per week is required. Those wanting a 5 p.m. pickup time, can pay an additional $45 per week.

Requirements: Sack lunch, water bottle, hat, sandals, sunscreen, towel and extra clothes each day.

Registration: clckc.org/programs/introductory-instructional-programs/summer-camp