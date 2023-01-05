These events focusing on 'rebuilding the village' ahead of MLK march in Gainesville

The goal, according to the civil rights group’s executive director, the Rev. Rose Johnson, is to advocate for the importance of adopting a village mindset in local communities, much like the ones club members recall being raised in.

“So many of us grew up in villages — communities throughout the city where family members looked out for each other (and) parents looked out for other family members’ kids,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t just your family; it was everybody’s family. Life in those neighborhoods was so rich with love and relationships and inspiration.”

Exposing younger generations across Gainesville and Hall County to “the village experience,” which to many of them may be a foreign concept, remains a major priority for the Newtown Florist Club, Johnson said, and aligns with the group’s quest to better understand and attain “what a beloved community, as expressed by Dr. King, would be like.”

Ahead of the annual MLK march, slated for 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, the weeklong observance commences with a virtual conversation aimed toward pondering the week’s overarching questions: “What is the brick that you are bringing into this process to help rebuild the village?”

Hosted at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 via the Newtown Florist Club Facebook page, the live forum invites participants to call upon spoken word, song and prayer to target key issues and restoration work.

“Every conversation is a brick,” Johnson said. “Every conversation is tied to, for example, the major issues that Dr. King focused on during his life. As we focus on each one of those issues and bring people to the table to be a part of those conversations, we do understand that, and our hope is, everybody has a brick to bring to the table to help rebuild the village.”

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, the club will host a community meeting with law enforcement, court and public officials at Fair Street Neighborhood Center in Gainesville. The meeting, according to Johnson, is a follow-up to open-air conversations held with local police in 2020 after the death of George Floyd.

“This is our moment to follow up with that conversation,” Johnson said. “Once the conversations are over, there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Another virtual conversation takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 via Facebook Live, this one focusing on solutions to housing problems, namely those faced by individuals with a history of evictions and low credit scores.

At 7:30 p.m. the following day, Jan. 12, the club will host its monthly Black Business Table Talk via Facebook Live, a networking space for business owners and nonprofits.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, middle and high school students can join Newtown Florist Club members on a field trip to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta.

Seats are still available, Johnson said, and can be secured by contacting 770-718-1343 or newtown193@gmail.com by Jan. 6.

The week’s events build to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, which begins with an observance program at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at St. John Baptist Church in Gainesville. Attendees will hear from Calhoun Falls (South Carolina) Mayor Terrico Holland, who has ties to Gainesville, Johnson said.

The annual MLK march will begin at 1 p.m., starting at St. John and concluding at Fair Street International Academy. Participants are encouraged to “bring their signs of love, hope, peace and unity,” Johnson said.

At the school, a youth program will take place at 2:30 p.m. for “young people of any age” to perform through speeches, dramatizations, song and dance. A program for youth 17 and older will take place at 3 p.m.

Johnson invites the public at large to join the conversation and participate in one or all of the 2023 King Week events.

“We have always been determined to not just have a program or not just do activities,” Johnson said. “We understand and value how important this moment in time is. We are truly committed to rebuilding the kind of village that provides strong support to families; that’s what we’re after. It’s a long work in progress.”