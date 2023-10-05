These Black-owned businesses are serving up Soul Food Sunday. Here are the details Butler Park is Hall County's newest recreational are located off Athens Street at the Hall County Health Department. The park is equipped with new playground equipment, restrooms, a basketball court, a walking trail, a multi-use field and a pavilion with picnic tables and grills, and will also feature a water play area for children in the spring. - photo by Scott Rogers A gathering of some of Gainesville’s soul food chefs are bringing their Sunday best to Butler Park.