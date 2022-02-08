Single and ready to mingle? Tap It’s speed dating event can help you find love at first sip

Speed Dating at Tap It
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: 110 Maple St., GainesvilleTickets: https://tapitgrowler.square.site/product/speed-dating/1303
This Valentine’s Day, Tap It Growlers is assuming the role of Cupid, loading its quiver with well-intentioned arrows pointed toward helping singles find the next great love of their life in just three and a half minutes — give or take.
The downtown taproom’s first-ever speed dating event begins with a cocktail half-hour at 6:30 p.m., easing into the main event at 7 p.m.
Participants will take a number and rotate through the line of prospective suitors in 210-second intervals.
Prone to fold under pressure? Take a cue from the prepared questions Tap It will have on hand ranging from “Where do you see yourself in five years?” to “What’s your most attractive trait?”
“You only have three and a half minutes, but great things can happen in three and a half minutes,” said Tap It’s owner Jim Tortorelli. “I’ve read Malcolm Gladwell’s ‘Blink’ — he said you can pretty much read somebody and know by looking at their face and meeting them within a second. Of course you want to get to know somebody and all that stuff. But sometimes a bright smiling face can make an impact on you.”
Tortorelli noted he’s an ordained officiant and can marry couples on the spot if the feeling is right.
“You never know, sparks could fly,” he said.
Speaking of sparks, participants may want to dust off their pick-up lines. The evening’s best may or may not land a date with the match of their dreams, but the top three are guaranteed to come away with gift cards to downtown businesses ranging from $40-$100.
According to Tortorelli, meeting someone new can be difficult and downright awkward here in the digital age. With the speed dating event, he’s hoping to help would-be couples streamline to common ground and connection sans the trouble often associated with the dating app territory.
“I think there’s a lot of catfishing and misrepresentation on there,” he said. “I think (meeting) in person takes that step away. Because what do you do when you meet someone on Tinder? You want to meet them first and that’s kind of awkward — ‘How do I meet this person, do we get coffee, do we get dinner?’ This way, you get three and a half minutes face-to-face and it cuts right to the chase.”
Tickets are $25 per person and include two beers or wine pours — “a little lubrication for the conversation,” according to Tortorelli.
Scared to go it alone? Tap It is also offering a three-ticket bundle for $60, complete with six complimentary drinks, for participants who have a couple of single friends to enlist for moral support.
The taproom will remain open to the public while the event is underway, posing the perfect opportunity for couples who’ve walked that road before to stroll memory lane, according to Tortorelli.
“It’ll be a little bit of a spectator sport, too,” Tortorelli said. “I really hope we can put some people together.”