Single and ready to mingle? Tap It’s speed dating event can help you find love at first sip

This Valentine’s Day, Tap It Growlers is assuming the role of Cupid, loading its quiver with well-intentioned arrows pointed toward helping singles find the next great love of their life in just three and a half minutes — give or take.

The downtown taproom’s first-ever speed dating event begins with a cocktail half-hour at 6:30 p.m., easing into the main event at 7 p.m.

Participants will take a number and rotate through the line of prospective suitors in 210-second intervals.

