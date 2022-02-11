Super Bowl party to take over Flowery Branch’s Main Street

Super Bowl Pregame Party
When: 2-6 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Main Street, Flowery BranchMore info: facebook.com/peytonspiecompany
Peyton's Pie Company, Beer Me and Antebellum Restaurant are shutting down Main Street at noon Sunday, Feb. 13 for a Super Bowl pregame party complete with outdoor games and plenty of drinks.
Locals can stop by anytime from 2-6 p.m. or stick around later to watch the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off at 6:30 p.m.
Local singer-songwriter Malachi Mills will kick off the festivities with a live performance of original soul and country hits. While kids may enjoy the bounce house, adults might try their luck on the mechanical bull or cornhole setups.
A big screen projector will make sure guests can watch football no matter how they spend the day.
“We hope the first thing they notice is the bounce house, live music and big screen playing football,” said Nicholas St. Clair, owner of Peyton’s and Antebellum. “We wanted to create some fun down here and have a little bit of liveliness.”
The party will also give locals access to unique discounts and deals. Peyton’s is offering buy one, get one half-off pizzas all day and selling personals beyond 2 p.m. Antebellum will be offering a selection of their signature cocktails.
“We have open container in downtown Flowery Branch, so anyone interested in getting a cocktail before the game is more than welcome to,” St. Clair said. “We just want people to come out with their families and have a fun time.”More details on the pregame party can be found on Facebook.