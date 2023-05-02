By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Summer 2023 guide to Hall County farmers markets
05112022 FARMERS 1.jpg
Double Cakes owner Chris Arrington sets up her booth Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Hall County Farmer's Market on Crescent Drive for opening day of the season. - photo by Scott Rogers

‘Tis the season for berry-stained smiles and vine-ripened tomatoes sliced and sandwiched between two mayonnaise-smothered slices of white bread. Those summer staples and their field-fresh counterparts can be found all season long at these farmers markets in and around Hall County:

Braselton Farmers Market

Season begins: May 5

When: 4-7 p.m. Fridays May-September

Where: 9924 Davis St., Braselton

More info: explorebraselton.com/farmers-market 

Hall County Farmers Market

Season begins: May 9

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays May-September

Where: 734 E. Crescent Drive, Gainesville

More info: hallcountyfarmersmarket.org 

Flowery Branch Farmers Market

Season begins: May 4

When: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays May-September

Where: 5210 Railroad Ave., Flowery Branch

More info: flowerybranchfarmersmarket.com 

Northeast Georgia Locally Grown

When: Order online Fridays-Mondays, pick up 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays year-round

Where: 322 Academy St. NE, Gainesville

More info: northeastgeorgia.locallygrown.net