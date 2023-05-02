Summer 2023 guide to Hall County farmers markets

‘Tis the season for berry-stained smiles and vine-ripened tomatoes sliced and sandwiched between two mayonnaise-smothered slices of white bread. Those summer staples and their field-fresh counterparts can be found all season long at these farmers markets in and around Hall County:
Braselton Farmers Market
Season begins: May 5
When: 4-7 p.m. Fridays May-September
Where: 9924 Davis St., Braselton
More info: explorebraselton.com/farmers-market
Hall County Farmers Market
Season begins: May 9
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays May-September
Where: 734 E. Crescent Drive, Gainesville
More info: hallcountyfarmersmarket.org
Flowery Branch Farmers Market
Season begins: May 4
When: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays May-September
Where: 5210 Railroad Ave., Flowery Branch
More info: flowerybranchfarmersmarket.com
Northeast Georgia Locally Grown
When: Order online Fridays-Mondays, pick up 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays year-round
Where: 322 Academy St. NE, Gainesville
More info: northeastgeorgia.locallygrown.net