Stop and smell the flowers at these 4 places in Northeast Georgia

Jaemor Farms

Jaemor Farms is hosting its first U-Pick Tulips event for one weekend only.

Pick beautiful tulips at the farm, and gain access to their peach blossoms, which are now in bloom. Admission is $5 per person. For those wanting to pick tulips, flowers are $2 per stem. The event will open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Saturday, March 20, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 21, with the last tickets being sold at 4 p.m. Professional photography is not permitted. To book an exclusive peach blossom photography session, email Carli Jones at carli@jaemorfarms.com.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 20; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 21

Where: Jaemor Farms, 5340 Cornelia Highway, Alto

How much: $5 per person; $2 per tulip stem

More info:jaemorfarms.com

Atlanta Botanical Garden, Gainesville

Stroll past daffodils, witch hazel, poppies, tulips, camellias and other colorful flowers at the Atlanta Botanical Garden in Gainesville. The property currently has 30,000 tulips, which will stay in bloom until the end of March. Different species of flowers will continue to blossom at the garden until November. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-12 and free for garden members and children under 3 years old. All guests over 4 years old are required to wear a mask. The garden encourages visitors to bring a water bottle.

When: Throughout the spring and into the fall

Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, Gainesville, 1911 Sweetbay Drive, Gainesville

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 pm. Tuesday through Sunday; admission closes at 5 p.m.

More info: atlantabg.org/gainesville-garden

Elachee Nature Science Center:

Elachee Nature Science Center is inviting outdoor enthusiasts to its Trillium and Wildflower Guided Hike to explore the native wildflowers in bloom this season. The guided hike will begin at the visitor center and take people through moderate trails in the Chicopee Woods. Instructor Tom Govus will show off the blooming botany and teach participants about the native wildflowers growing in the local forest. The hike will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 10. The excursion is restricted to those 18 and older. Attendees must register beforehand on Elachee’s website. The entry fee is $10 for nonmembers and free for members.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10

Where: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville

How much: $10 for nonmembers, free for members

More info: elachee.org

Red Oak Lavender Farm

Red Oak Lavender Farm is gearing up for fragrant hues of purple as its lavender plants awaken in the coming weeks. The farm intends to begin selling lavender in late April.

The property features several varieties of lavender, including angustifolia, which is used for culinary purposes, and intermedia, which is common for bath and body products. Future lessons and events in May and June include a Lavender 101 class, which teaches people how to grow their own lavender; Mother’s Day Pamper Me Bath and Beauty Class, where participants can make a sugar scrub, lavender scent and bath salts; Painting Wine Glass Class, where people can paint lavender and other images on a wine glass to take home; Music in the Lavender Concert; and U-Pick days for June once the flowers are in full bloom. Visits to the farm are free. People can register for $5-per-person group tours by visiting redoaklavender.com.

Where: Red Oak Lavender Farms, 2882 Red Oak Flats Road, Dahlonega

Hours: 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 1-4 p.m. Sunday

More info and class details: https://redoaklavender.com

Reporter Kelsey Podo contributed to this article