Sip cocktails and hear live music at Arts Cottage in Gainesville

Looking to get into art while sipping on some cool cocktails?
The Arts Council’s second “Cocktails at the Cottage” provides that opportunity.
The free event will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, on the lawn of the Arts Cottage in downtown Gainesville.
The Arts Council decided to hold the event to appeal to younger residents who may be unfamiliar with the council. Gladys Wyant, former executive director of The Arts Council, said the council wants to bring young voices together but everyone is welcome to join.
“We have a number of different events that are targeted to different age groups,” Wyant said. “Different generations like different types of music and events, so this is what we were hearing from our young professionals that they love to socialize.”
Tap It Growlers will be selling a selection of beers, wines and slushies at the event, and guitarist and vocalist Ted Tuck and Johnny Summers will perform.
The Arts Council hopes to continue this gathering and similar events each month, with a “Murder Mystery Dinner Theater” coming to the new Gladys Wyant Performing Arts Pavilion soon.
For more information, visit theartscouncil.net.
Cocktails at the Cottage
What: A social gathering with beverages and live music hosted by The Arts Council
When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 2
Where: Arts Cottage, 203 Green S. NE, Gainesville