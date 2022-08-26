Shore Sweep cleanup event to collect trash, debris from Lake Lanier

With the help of the Lake Lanier Association, volunteers spread out across the lake to gather trash from its shoreline at the association’s annual Shore Sweep event.

Last year's record breaking sweep removed 85 tons of trash from the lake with over 1,200 volunteers.

This year’s Shore Sweep will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at 13 locations around the lake, including seven in Hall County.

Volunteers can bring collected trash to Don Carter State Park, Lake Lanier Olympic Park, Holly Park, Gainesville Marina, Balus Creek Boat Ramp, Aqualand Marina and Lanier Islands Boat Ramp.

Volunteers can walk the site or drive up by boat or car.

“Lake Lanier is a huge important resource for all of us, not only for recreation and for, you know, healthy, good living — it's our drinking water,” said Bonny Putney, a Shore Sweep coordinator and volunteer for over 20 years. “This is the one time of year when we all can make a difference in our environment, neighborhood and in our lives.”

Putney described Shore Sweep as “a labor of love for everybody that is on the lake and cares about the lake.”

“Without all our volunteers, the marinas, the parks, the Corps of Engineers, community partners, including Hall County, City of Gainesville, Keep Hall Beautiful and Gainesville Parks and Rec, there's no way we could do it,” said Putney.