Running away from 2020 into cold Lake Lanier — annual Polar Bear Swim draws crowd

As cold rain poured over Lake Lanier Olympic Park beach, dozens of people excitedly dashed into the lake on New Year’s Day, leaving 2020 in the sand.



“I’m done with 2020,” Victoria Parsons said before running into the water while wearing scrubs.

As a travel nurse based in Flowery Branch, Parsons said she felt like her work attire was fitting for the 23rd annual Polar Bear Swim, hosted by the Lake Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club. This year’s event featured swimmers running into the lake from the beach instead of having people gathering close to each other and waiting their turn to jump off a dock. The theme was “running away from 2020.”

Parsons said this year marked her fourth time plunging into the water with her husband, Thomas, and brother, Jim Yates.

Keeping to their medical theme, Yates dressed in a lime-green spandex bodysuit, which he said represented COVID-19, and Parsons’ husband also wore scrubs.