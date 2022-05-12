‘Practice, not perfect’: These free, beginner-level yoga classes aim to foster community in South Hall

“To be able to come and try something for free, and maybe to come more than once, you can go, ‘Oh wow, I can do this, this works,’” Underwood said. “So much of it is really just exposing people to yoga, exposing them to the love of yoga, the fun of yoga, and hopefully they’ll get some body benefits out of it as well. Whatever you learn on your mat about yourself, you take off your mat — whether it’s just learning to breathe, whether it’s learning to totally relax for 10 seconds, seeing if you push yourself to your limit or just learning to laugh at yourself.”

At 55, Underwood said she’s only been doing yoga for about six years. She became an instructor amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and is certified in restorative, yin and chair yoga as well as breathwork, and will soon become certified in standup paddleboard yoga.

“I started later in life,” Underwood said. “My kids laugh at me and say, ‘You know, 10 years ago you used to make fun of people who did yoga.’ And now it’s like my love. I’m a teacher by trade, so when I dive into something, I dive into it.”

Tailored for beginners, the 40- to 60-minute classes on the City Hall lawn are slow-paced and employ a good bit of stretching before introducing various poses, Underwood said.

For participants whose strength and mobility aren’t conducive to the movements, chairs are available and, according to Underwood, perfectly OK to use.

“Yoga is a practice, not a ‘perfect,’ Underwood said. “It’s not in the Olympics, it’s not a sport, so you do you. Your joints and your muscles are all made differently. There’s nothing shameful or you-can’t-do-this-pose (about it), it’s just a way for you to make it your own practice. Everything is tailored to, ‘Let me teach you how to do this. This is the goal and these are the steps to get there, and any one of these steps is fine. You can stop at any one of these steps, or you can take it a little bit further.’”