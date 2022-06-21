Avast, mateys: Pirates’ poker run to collect bounty for charity

Lake Lanier is the “X” that marks the spot for the bands of pirates set to take Hall County’s jewel waterway by storm next month — but instead of pillaging and scallywagging, they’ll be raising funds for charity.

The 13th annual Pirates of Lanier Charity Poker Run is slated for July 15-16, and is expected to draw upwards of 800 participants and hundreds more spectators, according to Lanier Partners President Dale Ozaki.

Coined one of Lake Lanier’s premiere summer events, the poker run is aimed to raise $100,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier, Camp Twin Lakes, Camp Sunshine, Edmondson Telford Center for Child Advocacy and Georgia Sheriff Youth Homes.

The festivities begin Friday, July 15, with the signature Cheeseburger in Paradise lunch and, later in the evening, a welcome party, dinner and captain’s safety meeting led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Natural Resources and Hall and Forsyth county law enforcement.

At 9 a.m. the following day, boaters and buccaneers will launch from the docks at Margaritaville or their own private slip and set their course for the six card stops dispersed throughout the lake at Holiday Marina, Port Royale Marina, Aqualand Marina, Gainesville Marina and Habersham Point.

Each of the card stops will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. except Gainesville Marina, which is slated to close at 2 p.m. to give boaters enough time to get back to Margaritaville to play their hand.

Boaters can visit one or all of the card stops in any order they choose.

The casino at Landshark Landing will be open 5-9 p.m.