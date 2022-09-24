Photos: Swimmers make waves against cancer on Lake Lanier

Hundreds of swimmers take part in the 10th annual Swim Across America event Saturday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. The event is not a race, but is a national event brought to Atlanta in 2013. Since then, it has raised more than $2.6 million for Aflac Cancer and the Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
