By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: Mutts on Main 2023
03262023 MUTTS 7.jpg

Hundreds of pooches and their owners ascend on downtown Gainesville Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual Mutts on Main sponsored by Main Street Gainesville. The event includes a fashion show, dog contests and showcases several dog-related vendors,

by Scott Rogers
03262023 MUTTS 8.jpg

Hundreds of pooches and their owners ascend on downtown Gainesville Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual Mutts on Main sponsored by Main Street Gainesville. The event includes a fashion show, dog contests and showcases several dog-related vendors,

by Scott Rogers
03262023 MUTTS 6.jpg

Hundreds of pooches and their owners ascend on downtown Gainesville Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual Mutts on Main sponsored by Main Street Gainesville. The event includes a fashion show, dog contests and showcases several dog-related vendors,

by Scott Rogers
03262023 MUTTS 2.jpg

Hundreds of pooches and their owners ascend on downtown Gainesville Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual Mutts on Main sponsored by Main Street Gainesville. The event includes a fashion show, dog contests and showcases several dog-related vendors,

by Scott Rogers
03262023 MUTTS 5.jpg

Hundreds of pooches and their owners ascend on downtown Gainesville Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual Mutts on Main sponsored by Main Street Gainesville. The event includes a fashion show, dog contests and showcases several dog-related vendors,

by Scott Rogers
03262023 MUTTS 3.jpg

Hundreds of pooches and their owners ascend on downtown Gainesville Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual Mutts on Main sponsored by Main Street Gainesville. The event includes a fashion show, dog contests and showcases several dog-related vendors,

by Scott Rogers
03262023 MUTTS 4.jpg

Hundreds of pooches and their owners ascend on downtown Gainesville Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual Mutts on Main sponsored by Main Street Gainesville. The event includes a fashion show, dog contests and showcases several dog-related vendors,

by Scott Rogers
03262023 MUTTS 1.jpg

Hundreds of pooches and their owners ascend on downtown Gainesville Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual Mutts on Main sponsored by Main Street Gainesville. The event includes a fashion show, dog contests and showcases several dog-related vendors,

by Scott Rogers