PHOTOS: Martin Luther King Jr. Day March 2023
01172023 MLK 9.jpg

Participants in the annual Newtown Florist Club Martin Luther King Jr. march make their way along E.E. Butler Parkway at Jesse Jewell Parkway Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, on their way to Fair Street International Academy.

by Scott Rogers
01172023 MLK 8.jpg

Participants in the annual Newtown Florist Club Martin Luther King Jr. march make their way along E.E. Butler Parkway Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, on their way to Fair Street International Academy.

by Scott Rogers
01172023 MLK 7.jpg

Participants in the annual Newtown Florist Club Martin Luther King Jr. march cross E.E. Butler Parkway along College Avenue Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, on their way to Fair Street International Academy.

by Scott Rogers
01172023 MLK 6.jpg

Participants in the annual Newtown Florist Club Martin Luther King Jr. march make their way along College Avenue Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, on their way to Fair Street International Academy.

by Scott Rogers
01172023 MLK 5.jpg

Participants in the annual Newtown Florist Club Martin Luther King Jr. march make their way along College Avenue Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, on their way to Fair Street International Academy.

by Scott Rogers
01172023 MLK 4.jpg

Participants in the annual Newtown Florist Club Martin Luther King Jr. march make their way along College Avenue Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, on their way to Fair Street International Academy.

by Scott Rogers
01172023 MLK 1.jpg

Participants in the annual Newtown Florist Club Martin Luther King Jr. march make their way along E.E. Butler Parkway Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, on their way to Fair Street International Academy.

by Scott Rogers
01172023 MLK 3.jpg

Participants in the annual Newtown Florist Club Martin Luther King Jr. march make their way along E.E. Butler Parkway Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, on their way to Fair Street International Academy.

by Scott Rogers
01172023 MLK 2.jpg

Participants in the annual Newtown Florist Club Martin Luther King Jr. march make their way along College Avenue Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, on their way to Fair Street International Academy.

by Scott Rogers