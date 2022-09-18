By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Photos: Latino Fest brings big crowds to Midland Greenway
2022-09-18 Latino Fest 16.jpg

Latino Fest was held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 on the Midland Greenway in Gainesville. The festival featured local bands and native dance performers in addition to a number of local Latino artisans.

by Natalae LaDouceur
2022-09-18 Latino Fest 30.jpg

2022-09-18 Latino Fest 31.jpg

2022-09-18 Latino Fest 33.jpg

2022-09-18 Latino Fest 34.jpg

2022-09-18 Latino Fest 32.jpg

2022-09-18 Latino Fest 8.jpg

Latino Fest was held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 on the Midland Greenway in Gainesville. The festival featured local bands and native dance performers in addition to a number of local Latino artisans.