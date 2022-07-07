By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: Gainesville fans visit with Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy
Matt and Deborah Whitehair, of Cumming, stand next to the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy Thursday, July 7, 2022, as the trophy visits Gainesville for the day at Truist Bank on Jesse Jewell Parkway.

by Scott Rogers
Crowds line up Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Truist Bank on Jesse Jewell Parkway for a chance to see and get a photo taken with the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy. Visitors also get a chance to win Braves merchandise.

by Scott Rogers
Bredron Lytle and daughter Kamila, 2, pose Thursday, July 7, 2022, with the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy at Truist Bank on Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers
by Scott Rogers
by Scott Rogers
Phil Robinson poses Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Truist Bank on Jesse Jewell Parkway as he has his photo made with the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy. Visitors also get a chance to win Braves merchandise.

by Scott Rogers
Emily Costine smiles Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Truist Bank on Jesse Jewell Parkway as she has her photo taken with the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy. Visitors also get a chance to win Braves merchandise.

by Scott Rogers