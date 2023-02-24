By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: Best of Hall 2023
02242023 BESTOFHALL 8.jpg

North Georgia Audiology And Hearing Center wins the Best Audiologist/Hearing Care award Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, as hundreds of business owners and their guests gather at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center for the annual Best of Hall gala. Businesses and other organizations are nominated by the community in numerous categories, and winners are chosen based on votes from community members.

by Scott Rogers
02242023 BESTOFHALL 10.jpg

Best of Hall winners gather Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center for the annual Best of Hall gala.

by Scott Rogers
02242023 BESTOFHALL 9.jpg

Best of Hall winners gather Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center for the annual Best of Hall gala.

by Scott Rogers
02242023 BESTOFHALL 6.jpg

Hundreds of business owners and their guests gather Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center for the annual Best of Hall gala. Businesses and other organizations are nominated by the community in numerous categories, and winners are chosen based on votes from community members.

by Scott Rogers
02242023 BESTOFHALL 7.jpg

Chris Moore of Moore's Wealth Management speaks Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, kicking off the Best of Hall awards at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center. Businesses and other organizations are nominated by the community in numerous categories, and winners are chosen based on votes from community members.

by Scott Rogers
02242023 BESTOFHALL 5.jpg

Chris Moore, of Moore's Wealth Management, speaks Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, kicking off the Best of Hall awards at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center. Businesses and other organizations are nominated by the community in numerous categories, and winners are chosen based on votes from community members.

by Scott Rogers
02242023 BESTOFHALL 2.jpg

Hundreds of business owners and their guests gather Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center for the annual Best of Hall gala. Businesses and other organizations are nominated by the community in numerous categories, and winners are chosen based on votes from community members.

by Scott Rogers
02242023 BESTOFHALL 4.jpg

Downtown Drafts wins the Best Beer Selection award Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, as hundreds of business owners and their guests gather at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center for the annual Best of Hall gala. Businesses and other organizations are nominated by the community in numerous categories, and winners are chosen based on votes from community members.

by Scott Rogers
02242023 BESTOFHALL 3.jpg

Best of Hall winners gather Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center for the annual best of Hall gala.

by Scott Rogers
02242023 BESTOFHALL 1.jpg

Best of Hall winners gather Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center for the annual best of Hall gala.

by Scott Rogers